What’s done is done.
Xander Bogaerts is no longer a member of the Red Sox. Difficult as it is to stomach, he’s now a San Diego Padre and will likely play out the rest of his career in southern California.
That’s a tough pill to swallow for Red Sox fans, but at point what matters most is what comes next.
Before news of Bogaerts’ departure broke, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deals with All-Star closer Kenley Jansen and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. The club also finalized the addition of high-leverage reliever Chris Martin and had previously added lefty Joely Rodriguez. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom expressed a desire to add “seven, eight, nine, maybe more” players by the end of the offseason, so it’s safe to say plenty of other moves are on the way.
Even if the 2023 roster remains incomplete, we do have at least a rough idea of how things are shaping up and what holes remain heading into the holidays. So if the season were to begin today, what would the Red Sox look like? Here’s where things stand.
Starting Lineup: Masataka Yoshida LF, Kiké Hernández CF, Rafael Devers 3B, Trevor Story SS, Triston Casas 1B, Alex Verdugo RF, Christian Arroyo 2B, Eric Hosmer DH, Reese McGuire C
This group is still a work in progress, but if the Opening Day lineup winds up looking anything like this then something has gone horribly wrong. Yoshida has the tools to be an excellent leadoff hitter but until we see how his game translates to the MLB level he’ll remain a question mark. Devers and Story are strong middle of the order anchors, but after that you’re really counting on Casas to take his game to another level.
The depth is non-existent, there’s not enough lefty-righty balance and the bottom of the order is a black hole.
What’s there still to be done? Among the obvious issues, there’s still no consistent power threat beyond Devers and Story. Ideally the Red Sox can find a right-handed bat with power to either play centerfield, middle infield or designated hitter, and if they can bring in a more established catcher that would be great too.
The most important thing is the Red Sox find someone to replace Bogaerts’ production. That doesn’t necessarily mean signing another top shortstop like Carlos Correa, though that would definitely make a huge difference. Trading for premier center fielder like Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds would also give the lineup a huge boost and give Alex Cora the flexibility to use either Trevor Story or Kiké Hernández at shortstop if needed.
The best thing Bloom could do, of course, is take an all of the above approach. Upgrade the outfield, middle infield, catcher and designated hitter positions and suddenly the lineup will look as formidable as any in baseball. Considering Bloom said during the Winter Meetings the goal is to add three or four position players, that is hopefully the plan.
We should hope so, because if they don’t the offense could be ugly.
Bench: Rob Refsnyder OF, Bobby Dalbec INF, Connor Wong C, Hoy Park Util.
The makings of a good bench are already in place. Dalbec will most likely be moved by Opening Day, and Hosmer could be as well, but if the Red Sox bolster their lineup in a meaningful way then Arroyo will most likely shift back to being the first man off the bench. An upgrade at catcher would help things too, but overall if the Red Sox make the moves they should then the bench won’t be an issue. They’ll also have a deep well of near-MLB talent to draw from at Triple-A as well.
Starting Rotation: Chris Sale LHP, Nick Pivetta RHP, Garrett Whitlock RHP, James Paxton LHP, Brayan Bello RHP
Boston’s rotation situation is interesting. If this winds up being the club’s rotation and everyone stays healthy — a mountain-sized “if,” to be clear — this group could actually be pretty good. At his best Sale is one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers, and both Whitlock and Bello have flashed tantalizing potential. Add in Pivetta, who’s a durable mid-rotation arm, and Paxton, who pre-injury would have been a clear No. 2 in this group, and you could talk yourself into some outlandish things.
Even if this group has a high ceiling, its floor is also a bottomless pit. Luckily Bloom and Alex Cora seem to realize that given their outright declaration that the club will be adding a top of the rotation starter, someone who could be a leader and capable of starting a playoff game. That will significantly mitigate the rotation’s risk and ensure that even if Sale gets hurt again or the younger arms take a step backwards, the Red Sox can still at least count on someone to serve as a stopper every fifth day.
Bullpen: Kenley Jansen RHP, Chris Martin RHP, Tanner Houck RHP, John Schreiber RHP, Matt Barnes RHP, Joely Rodriguez LHP, Ryan Brasier RHP, Kutter Crawford RHP
It’s been overshadowed by the departure of Bogaerts, but what Bloom and the front office did this week to shore up the bullpen can’t be overstated. Kenley Jansen is as good a closer as we’ve seen in baseball this past decade and Chris Martin might have the best control of anyone in the game. Having those two to pitch the eighth and ninth innings is going to such a change compared to the horror show we’ve witnessed in the late innings these past few years.
Jansen and Martin will also allow Boston’s returning relievers to shift into more appropriate roles themselves. John Schreiber had a great season and should have been an All-Star, and now he could be one of the best seventh inning men around. Matt Barnes looked much more like himself by the end of last season and should be a strong contributor, and if Tanner Houck isn’t needed in the starting rotation he could be a standout high-leverage arm himself.
There’s still some uncertainty about the back-end of the bullpen, particularly whether the club prioritizes veterans like Ryan Brasier and Josh Taylor or younger arms like Zack Kelly or Franklin German, but that shouldn’t make a huge difference as long as the high-leverage innings are covered.
For the first time in at least four years, that part of the equation finally looks like it’s been addressed.
