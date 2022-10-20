LOWELL – Cold in the morning, wind in the afternoon, the best of the Merrimack Valley Conference battled it all in the MVC Open on Thursday.
A trio of area golfers had their chances and took their best shot, only to come up just short. Chelmsford’s Will Lally prevailed, carding an even-par 72 at Mount Pleasant Golf Club, leading the Lions to the team championship as well.
Central Catholic senior Will Miele took second at one-over 73, while Andover’s Noah Farland and Haverhill’s Matt Murphy tied for third at 74.
“I was a little unfortunate on the front nine and was three-over (39),” said Miele, who then nailed a pair of birdies in a sizzling back-nine 34.
“Of course, I thought I had a good chance to win it. I tried to just keep swinging and make some putts.”
Miele had some redemption on his mind after shooting 78 in Monday’s loaded D-1 North Sectional, missing states.
“This (result) definitely helps a little bit,” said the Salem, N.H., resident, who has received an offer from Roanoke College to play golf.
Haverhill’s Murphy had hopes of a Hillie repeat after watching teammate Aiden Azevedo (now at Bryant) take this title a year ago.
“I played well and put myself in a good spot. I mean, I hit it great, but just didn’t get any putts to fall,” said Murphy.
“I went into today, looking to leave it all out there on the course, but I just didn’t pull it out.”
Farland continued his superb week with another top effort, following Monday’s runner-up performance in the D-1 North sectional that helped Andover into next Tuesday’s State Championship at Renaissance.
“I was playing pretty well, two-under through 11, and then the wind started picking up,” said Farland, who is looking to head South next fall to continue his golf career in college. “Overall, it was a pretty good day.
“We’re really focusing on states. We’re really hoping to have a day. We’re on our home course, Renaissance is such a hard course, being able to play it there should be an advantage for us. It will be a good test.”
