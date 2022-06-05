WESTFORD — It probably isn’t often the coach of an 11-10 team is emotional, wiping away tears in the breakup huddle after a state tourney loss, as Haverhill High softball coach Kara Melillo was after her team lost 12-0 to mighty Westford Academy on Sunday.
But this year was different.
Melillo expected an unpredictable, pot-luck sort of season and that’s exactly what she got.
She’s also seven months pregnant with her first child.
“I don’t know if this (emotion) is due to my hormonal changes,” said Melillo. “But I loved coaching this group this year. Yeah, it wasn’t always great, but they came to practice and play with everything they had. Some days we were really good and other days, well, were like this.”
Westford came in dissed by the MIAA computer system. It’s 14-2 record and “weaker” conference had them with the 13th seed (North Andover, 12-8, was seeded 12th).
Westford looked exactly like their record thanks to All-State senior pitcher Ragini Kannan (13 strikeouts) and a lineup boasting speed (6 stolen bases), power (3 homers) and balance (8 batters getting 16 hits).
After sending the top of the Hillies lineup down quietly in the first inning, Westford had four straight hits leading to three runs.
After another quiet inning in the second for Haverhill (three strikeouts), Westford ran off five straight hits, including two home runs, leading to five more runs and an 8-0 lead through two innings.
Haverhill senior pitcher Livvy DeCicco kept the Hillies around getting the next nine straight batters through the third and fifth innings.
But the Hillies offense squandered two first-and-third opportunities before Westford exploded for three more runs in the fifth and the game-clincher in the sixth, making it 12-0, with the game ending via the mercy rule.
Seniors DeCicco, Riley Windle and Kyalee Burdier all had hits in their final game, as did promising freshman Kaelyn Mazzaglia.
“We had really great wins over Lowell (seeded fifth in D1) and Tewksbury (seeded second in D2),” said Melillo. “But we had some tough losses against teams we felt we should beat, too. That happens with young teams.
“We lose three seniors and don’t have any juniors,” said Melillo. “Our younger girls got a lot of experience this year. A lot. We had a lot of fun this year as a group.”
Westford Academy 12,
Haverhill 0Division 1 Round of 32
Haverhill (0): Livvy DeCicco p 3-0-1, Samantha Dion lf 3-0-0, Jamieson Pearl ss 3-0-0, Riley Windle 3b 3-0-1, Gabrielle Birdier 1b 1-0-0, Samantha Neal 2b 2-0-0, Kyalee Burdier c 2-0-1, Kaelyn Mazzaglia cf 2-0-1, Molly Tabb dp 2-0-0, Crockett rf 0-0-0, Totals 21-0-4
Westford Academy (12): Maddie Haley rf 3-1-0, Lilly Proulx lf 3-3-3, Sarah Kirby 2b 4-2-2, Mia Clark c 4-2-2, April Collamore cf 3-0-3, Aria Chambers 3b 3-0-1, Kyla Felicani ss 3-1-1, Ragini Kannan p 3-2-2, Katie Carroll 1b 3-2-2, Totals 29-12-16
Hav (11-10): 000 000 – 0
WA (15-2): 350 031 – 12
WP: Kannan; LP: DeCicco
RBI:WA – Collamore 4, Carroll 3, Kannan 2, Chambers 2, Clark
