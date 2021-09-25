NORTH ANDOVER -- Milton Academy scored twice in the first quarter and Brooks never recovered, falling 42-14 in the season opener for the Green and White.
Brooks scored twice in the second half thanks largely to the passing of Michael Wolfendale. He completed 14 of 27 on the day for 236 yards and connected on a 77-yard pass play to Jackson Conners-McCarthy, who had a great day receiving with nine catches for 177 yards.
Defensively, Joel Mireles, Jeremy Emch, and Rayden Waweru all contributed six tackles for Brooks (0-1) with Emch also registering a sack.
Milton Academy 42, Brooks 14
Milton Academy (1-0): 14 7 14 7 — 42
Brooks (0-1): 0 0 8 6 — 14
First Quarter
M: Mathias Fowler 18 yard pass from Jacob Holtschlag (Ben Waterman Kick)
M: Luke Thorbahn 1 yard run (Waterman Kick)
Second Quarter
M: Erich Clark 60 yard pass from Holtschlag (Waterman Kick)
Third Quarter
M: Thorbahn 1 yard run (Waterman Kick)
B: Jackson Conners-McCarthy 77 yard pass from Michael Wolfendale (Rayden Wolfendale reception from
Fourth Quarter
M: Thorbahn 1 yard run (Waterman Kick)
B: Arthur Nwobi 11 yard run (Pass failed)
BROOKS LEADERS
RUSHING: Michael Wolfendale 6-22, Arthur Nwobi 8-20, Darnell Pierre 3-7
PASSING: Wolfendale 14-27-1, 236
RECEIVING: Jackson Conners-McCarthy 9-177, Gabe Fitzgerald 4-46, Rayden Waweru 1-13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.