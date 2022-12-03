NORTH ANDOVER — Jonas Harper had 15 points in Boston University’s 68-54 win against Merrimack on Friday night.
Harper shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Jordan Minor, who returned to the lineup after missing six games, led the Warriors (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Ziggy Reid added 13 points and two blocks for Merrimack. Mykel Derring also had nine points. The Warriors' losing streak extended to seven in a row.
The Warriors will stay home to host Vermont on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m.) at Lawler Arena. Sunday’s game will be the first meeting between the Catamounts and the Warriors.
Minor’s return helped in paint. BU had the edge in points in the paint but it was the closest it’s been all season (32-30). The Warriors were out-rebounded, but the margin was close (33-27). The 27 total rebounds for the Warriors were their most in a game since Minor last played on Nov. 10.
Merrimack’s struggled to shoot on Friday, particularly in the second half and especially from 3-point range. The Warriors shot 52% from the floor in the first half but shot just 31% in the second half, including 1 for 12 on 3-point shots.
The good news is Minor showed no lasting effects of whatever kept him out of the lineup in recent weeks. He was one of the best players on the floor and he played 32 minutes, which was second on the team behind Reid (36 minutes).
With Minor returning to the starting lineup, Jordan Derkack converted to a role off the bench. He had six points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.
Earlier today, I wrote in my preview that BU is one of the best teams in the nation at protecting the ball. Merrimack only generated seven steals in the game, which is tied for the second-fewest in any game this season. As a team, the Warriors entered tonight’s game with double figures in steals in five out of eight games.
