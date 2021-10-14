Faced with a depleted roster, Whittier Tech football came through in a major way Thursday night.
“We were missing eight starters because of injuries or COVID,” said Wildcats head coach Kevin Bradley. “We really didn’t know what was going to happen, but our guys came through with an amazing game.”
Whittier overcame the absent starters and rallied back from another early deficit to defeat Greater Lowell 24-15 on Thursday night.
“We were rooting for thunder storms,” Bradley said with a laugh. “But our replacements stepped up in such a big way, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, and I’m so proud of them. We’re always a second half team, and we were again today.”
Trailing 8-3 at halftime, Whittier (4-2) grabbed the lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Cam West to star running back Julien Acevedo-Torres.
Greater Lowell (3-3) responded to take a 15-11 advantage into the fourth quarter, but Whittier would not be denied.
First, Acevedo-Torres gave Whittier the lead back with a 62-yard touchdown run. Then, Jyzaiah Ferreira iced the victory with a 4-yard run.
Acevedo-Torres finished with 142 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Ferreira had 61 yards on 10 carries. West completed 16-of-24 passes for 150 yards, and Niko Burke caught five passes for a team-high 72 yards. Mike Comtois stepped up with a big game on the offensive line. Kicker Ben Hussey continued to star, hitting a 22-yard field goal and his only PAT attempt.
“We always score our points in the fourth quarter,” said Bradley. “Cam has really taken over the team, and in our last two big wins we haven’t had any turnovers. Julien had another major game, but that’s just a typical game for him.”
Leading Whittier on defense was Ferreira, who caused and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter and made eight tackles. Will King added a big strip sack, Tom Galvin and Shane Gilbo stood out in the defensive backfield and Burke knocked down two passes.
“We had a few big defensive stands,” said Bradley. “This was probably our best defensive game of the season. We had a lot of kids, a lot of sophomores, step up and take advantage of their opportunities and I’m very proud of them.”
Whittier 24, Greater Lowell 15
Greater Lowell (3-3): 0 8 7 0 — 15
Whittier (4-2): 3 0 8 13 — 24
First Quarter
W — Ben Hussey 22 field goal
Third Quarter
W — Julien Torres 3 pass from Cam West (Niko Burke rush)
Fourth Quarter
W — Julien Torres 62 rush (Hussey kick)
W — Jyzaiah Ferreira 4 rush (rush failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Whittier — Julien Acevedo-Torres 18-142, Jyzaiah Ferreira 10-61, Cam West 2-42, Niko Burke 3-28
PASSING: Whittier — Cam West 16-24-0, 150
RECEIVING: Whittier — Cam Richards 1-7, Burke 5-72, Eno Bryant 4-38, Torres 3-12, Tom Galvin 3-21
