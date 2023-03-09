Joe Gallo was hired with the express purpose of eventually putting Merrimack College men’s basketball — and really the school — on the national map.
Merrimack was a Div. 2 program back then, but the powers-that-be — president Chris Hopey and athletic director Jeremy Gibson — knew that Div. 1 was on their radar, and the well-respected former Div. 1 assistant and Merrimack alum would be the guy to do it.
Well, he did it.
Though not exactly the way it was supposed to happen — eventually winning a conference tournament, thus getting Merrimack to the Big Dance/March Madness, on TV and selling the kid on the big-time college block — Merrimack earned the national spotlight this week.
Gallo and Merrimack did win the NEC Tournament championship over Fairleigh Dickinson, 67-66, on Tuesday night, but that rule — new Div. 1 programs must wait four years, a grace period, to qualify for NCAA Div. 1 tournament play — got in the way.
Gallo and Merrimack knew, from Day 1 in September, that despite some inquiries, there would be no NCAA tourney berth.
“We weren’t thrilled with the situation, but we knew what it was,” said Gallo. “We didn’t sulk as a staff or as group. We just set goals. Let’s win the (Northeast Conference) regular season title. and let’s a hang a conference tournament banner. That was our goal. I’m serious.”
Well, it didn’t start out that way. Merrimack started the season at 2-12 in a semi-difficult non-conference schedule which included St. John’s, Providence and U of San Francisco. But there is an asterisk on that record and their foes, said Gallo.
“A lot of the 50-50 (out of conference) games we played ended up being against teams that have had incredible years,” said Gallo. “Lowell has had its best team ever. Vermont has been really good. St. Thomas, like us is in transition in Div. 1, finished third or four in a tough Summit Conference. Then there’s Montana and Troy. All had good years. We did not have it easy.”
Then the NEC season opened and Merrimack started 3-3, not looking anything like the team that caught Gallo, jumping from the ladder after the cutting the championship net.
“That’s what I’m most proudest of,” said Gallo. “There were opportunities for guys to give up, to stop buying in. In these times where guys transfer at the earliest sign of trouble, these guys never wavered.”
Merrimack eventually peeled off 11 wins in a row through Tuesday night’s celebration.
“The big game for us was when we clinched the regular season championship, against Central Connecticut (St.),” said Gallo. “That was meaningful. That was our first goal. and then we got energy after that.”
Merrimack hosted the NEC Tourney as the regular season champs and took care of business like a champion should, beating up LIU, burying Sacred Heart in the last 10 minutes of the second half, and hitting a game-winning free throw in the final seconds.
Merrimack celebrated as if they won a berth to the NCAA tournament, which of course they didn’t.
Merrimack and Gallo didn’t have to complain about the stupid rule, because by 9:30 p.m. last night, the rest of the country was on their behalf.
From the top college basketball people at ESPN, to Rick Pitino, who tweeted “Once a team is permitted to play Division 1 basketball, they should be automatically eligible for the tournament. NCAA — let’s remember it’s about the student athletes!!”
Too funny.
Even funnier, Gallo and Merrimack might be even more famous for not going to the NCAA tourney.
“I was sitting in the sauna (Wednesday) morning and I had probably 350 text messages or emails from all over the country,” said Gallo. “They were from all walks of life; coaches I coached against, players I played with and against, former teammates … It was pretty cool.
“I got about ten messages from phone numbers I had never seen before,” said Gallo, who is 99-61 over his seven respectable seasons here. “I just copy and pasted ‘Thanks’ and whatever as if I knew them. It was pretty special.”
Not as special as what Gallo, his staff and his players did.
While it wasn’t exactly the blue print at planned, but they put a small college in North Andover on the national map.
Mission accomplished!
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.