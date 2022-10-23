WINDHAM, N.H. – It was a huge sequence near the end of the second quarter in Sunday’s Division I state quarterfinal here on Mount Jaguar.
Nobody knew just how huge.
At one end, goalie Annie Mitchell masterfully turned away a series of Concord shots in a wild flurry.
Just seconds later, the Jaguars turned the Tide and put their own pressure on. Mackenzie Suech deftly deflected home Sophia Panzini’s blast, making it 2-0 Windham with 31 seconds to the half.
That goal proved to be the difference as No. 6 Concord heaped on all kinds of pressure in the second half, coming up just short in the 2-1 thriller.
No. 3 Windham now advances to Thursday night’s (5 p.m.) semifinals at Exeter High against the host and defending state champion Blue Hawks.
“It did get a little tense at the end. I was not very excited at what I was seeing. It was nerve-wracking,” said Windham coach Sophia Poulin.
“The heart-rate was going.”
Ava Sanchez got Windham on the board in the second quarter with an assist coming from Suech, and things were certainly looking good for the Jags when Suech struck late in the second.
But Concord didn’t see it that way.
“We said at halftime, we were only up 2-0, and this was a very winnable or tie-able game for either side,” said Poulin.
“(Concord) definitely dominated that third quarter and most of the fourth. I’ll give them that. They play amazing defense and had a great season, but I’m very happy we got those two goals in the net or else I probably would have been on the floor.”
Fortunately, Windham had Mitchell, who started at “good” and got better and better as every second ticked off the clock and the pressure rose higher.
“She’s only a sophomore, which is incredible,” said Poulin.
“What I heard when I interviewed for this job, Jon Hall, our athletic director told me, that the goalie is the powerhouse of this team and I will really see her shine.
“I don’t think we got to see that much this season because most of the games were played pretty offensively. I so love that we got to see her this game really doing what she can do and loves to do. You could tell that the girls were very excited to see her shining back there in the way that she can and actually really show off the skills that she has. She’s incredible. We’re lucky to have her.”
Windham, now 14-2-1, is two wins away from its third state title in the last four seasons and a win from its seventh straight title game appearance.
Of course, it’s pretty new territory for the coach, in her first season at the helm.
“It’s very new for me. I only made playoffs once in high school and we went to the final four, and that’s where it ended for me, so I’m learning a lot from (the Windham players),” said Poulin. “They have much more experience on the playoff side than I do.
They also have a great, great head on their shoulders when it comes to playoff things.
“Something we’ve talked about is chasing every game like it could be your last. They really turned that up for this game. They’re coming into each game mentally tough, and they’re getting stronger.”
