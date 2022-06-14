Voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is now underway, and with the festivities now roughly a month away we're starting to get a better idea of who deserves a trip to Dodger Stadium.
Some of the top candidates almost go without saying. Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Manny Machado, Mookie Betts, barring some unforeseen development all of those guys will be back in the All-Star Game, as will numerous other regulars who are once again dominating the sport. But what about the newcomers who have never taken part in the Midsummer Classic? There are quite a few up-and-comers making a compelling case for their first All-Star appearance, here are a handful who have played their way into the conversation.
Ty France, Seattle Mariners, 1B: In only his second season as an everyday starter, the 27-year-old France has established himself as one of the top first basemen in the game. France leads all AL first basemen in OPS (.893) and is among the league leaders in batting average (.325), home runs (9), RBI (38) and wins above replacement (2.9). He'll face stiff competition in the fan vote from much better known candidates like Toronto's Vlad Guerrero Jr. and New York's Anthony Rizzo, but when all is said and done France deserves to be a first-time All-Star.
Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals, 2B: Edman already has a Gold Glove under his belt, and now you could make a strong case that the 27-year-old has as strong an All-Star case as anyone in baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals infielder currently leads all of baseball in WAR (3.7) and has been the best defensive player in the game while also posting impressive numbers at the plate. Edman is batting .280 with six home runs, 25 RBI and a league-best 15 stolen bases and has played a key role in helping St. Louis challenge Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins, 2B: It's interesting that Edman's top competitor for the NL's starting second base spot might be another first-time All-Star contender. Chisholm, a 24-year-old Bahamian, has broken out in his second full big league season and ranks among the most exciting young players in the game. Chisholm is currently batting .251 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI, 10 stolen bases and an .849 OPS, and his 2.0 WAR ranks second only to Edman among NL second basemen. Chisholm is also a strong defender and has been one of the main reasons to go out and see the Marlins this season. Whether as a starter or a reserve, expect to see Chisholm at the All-Star Game, and likely many more in the future.
Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros, OF: At 25 years old Kyle Tucker has already played in two World Series, posted a 30 home run season and earned down-ballot MVP consideration. Now Tucker looks like a good bet to finally earn an All-Star nod, likely the first of many. So far Tucker is batting .259 with 11 home runs, 36 RBI, 11 stolen bases and an .834 OPS, and his 2.9 WAR is good for 10th in all of baseball. Tucker will be jockeying for competition amid a field that includes Judge, Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, former teammate George Springer and others, but he clearly has proven he belongs.
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs, OF: There hasn't been much cause for optimism in Chicago lately, but the emergence of Ian Happ has been a big development for the Cubs. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Happ was a solid contributor over his first five big league seasons and is now putting together a strong case for his first All-Star nod. Happ ranks fourth among NL outfielders with an .844 OPS to go along with a .275 average, seven home runs and 30 RBI and a significantly improved walk rate. Happ won't finish among the top three outfield vote-getters, — Betts, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr. will likely clean up the fan ballot — but he's put himself in strong position to earn a reserve spot.
Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays, C: Only 23 years old, Alejandro Kirk has given Toronto Blue Jays fans a lot to be excited about. Kirk has been far and away the AL's top offensive catcher, boasting a .318 average, five home runs, 18 RBI and a .872 OPS. He's also posted a 2.0 WAR, has walked (22) more than he's struck out (19) and has also been an above average defensive catcher behind the plate as well.
