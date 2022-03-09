Another marathon bargaining session has failed to produce a new labor deal, and now Major League Baseball has pushed back Opening Day another week.
Wednesday night MLB announced that it is cancelling another week's worth of games and that Opening Day is now scheduled for Thursday, April 14. For the Red Sox that means road series against the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will be lost, and the team's new opener is now back at Fenway Park against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, April 15.
The latest round of talks reportedly went off the rails after the owners and players couldn't come to an agreement on a proposed draft for international prospects. The league has been pushing hard to include an international draft in the next collective bargaining agreement, and according to multiple reports offered the players an ultimatum regarding the issue.
The league reportedly presented the players with three options. One, agree to creating an international draft in exchange for the elimination of direct draft pick compensation, a practice in which teams that sign free agents who have signed a qualifying offer give up a draft pick. Two, no international draft but direct draft pick compensation and the qualifying offer system remains. And three, sign the CBA with no direct draft pick compensation, but take time to examine an international draft and if not implemented the league can re-open the CBA prior to its expiration.
The players reportedly rejected the choices and made a counteroffer of their own: remove direct draft pick compensation for this year, and if the two sides can't agree to an international draft by Nov. 15 the system reverts back to the status quo.
The owners weren't moved and subsequently cancelled another week's worth of games.
The latest breakdown in talks could have significant ramifications. Had a deal been reached this week, the league says it would have rescheduled the first week of cancelled games and worked in an entire 162-game schedule. Now, with two weeks lost, that will become extremely difficult, which will cost both sides revenue and the players potentially the ability to accrue a full year's worth of service time.
If players can't recoup that service time, it could delay the free agency of hundreds of players across the league, including superstars like Shohei Ohtani. Restoring those games and service time will become another key issue when talks eventually resume.
Prior to the breakdown the sides appeared to make significant progress towards a deal. The two sides reportedly closed the gap on a number of core economic issues like the competitive balance tax, minimum salary and the new pre-arbitration bonus pool, as well as on anti-tanking measures and the creation of a new MLB Draft lottery.
What happens next isn't clear, but for Red Sox fans another round of cancelled games would be particularly painful. The new Opening Day at Fenway Park would fall on Jackie Robinson Day, and the opening series finale against the Twins would land on Patriots Day. That means the first proper Marathon Monday morning game with fans in the stands and runners in the streets since 2019 is now very much in jeopardy.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.