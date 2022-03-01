For the first time in nearly three decades, Major League Baseball will lose regular season games due to a work stoppage.
The league announced Tuesday that the start of the regular season will be pushed back after club owners and players failed to reach a new labor deal prior to the league-imposed deadline. The first two series of the season will be cancelled and won't be rescheduled should a deal be reached later.
"I had hoped against hope that I would not have to have this particular press conference, in which I am going to cancel some regular season games," said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. "We worked hard to avoid an outcome that's bad for our fans, bad for our players, and bad for our clubs. I want to assure our fans that our failure to reach an agreement was not due to lack of effort by either party."
The Red Sox were scheduled to open their season with six straight games at Fenway Park starting March 31 against the Tampa Bay Rays. That three-game series and the following set against the Baltimore Orioles won't happen and now Boston is tentatively scheduled to open on the road against the New York Yankees on April 7.
Despite initial optimism fueled by a 16-hour marathon session Monday, talks went off the rails Tuesday after the two sides couldn't bridge a significant gap on key issues like the minimum salary, competitive balance tax and on a new pre-arbitration bonus pool for young players.
According to multiple reports, the league's "last, best offer" to the players included a $700,000 minimum salary with $10,000 annual increases, a CBT threshold of $220 million rising to $230 million over the life of the deal, and a bonus pool of $30 million, as well as a 12-team expanded postseason and a five-pick draft lottery. The players sought a $725,000 minimum salary with $20,000 annual increases, a CBT threshold of $238 million rising to $263 million and a bonus pool of $85 million.
The players rejected the league's final offer unanimously.
What happens next isn't clear. After nine straight days of talks, the two sides left Florida following Tuesday's session and no new meetings have been scheduled. Big league spring training will remain shuttered until further notice, though minor league clubs will continue preparing for their seasons as normal.
Manfred said that with both sides headed back to New York the soonest talks could resume is Thursday.
The MLB Players Association is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates.
