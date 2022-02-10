With spring training scheduled to begin next Wednesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged that time is running short to reach a new labor deal but that no decision on a delay will be made until after this Saturday's bargaining session.
Speaking to reporters in Florida after three days of owner's meetings, Manfred announced that as of now there is "no change" to the start of spring training. Manfred said the league plans to make a new proposal to the MLB Players Association on Saturday and he's hopeful the renewed talks can produce some momentum.
"We’re going to have a conversation with the MLBPA about the calendar because we understand where the calendar is," Manfred said. "But until we have that conversation and until we see how this session on Saturday goes, it’s no change."
Manfred expressed optimism that the two sides can reach an agreement in time to start the regular season on schedule, adding that missing games would be "a disastrous outcome for this industry." He said spring training could likely begin within a few days of any agreement, and they would likely need at least four weeks of spring training to avoid a rash of injuries similar to what took place after the three-week preseason leading into the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
With the regular season scheduled to begin on March 31, that means a deal would need to be reached by the start of March at the latest.
During his press conference, Manfred was repeatedly asked about his relationship with the players and about the perception that the league has been slow walking negotiations. When asked about the six-week gap between the start of the lockout in December and the resumption of negotiations in mid-January, Manfred shifted some of the responsibility to the players, saying the league hoped the lockout and their request for third-party mediation would help produce quicker results.
"In terms of any delay in the process, that's a mutual responsibility," Manfred said. "Phones work two ways."
Manfred also brushed off the recent uptick in criticism he's received from players over social media, many of whom have accused him of being untrustworthy. He said that he's been "the same guy" ever since he first became involved in baseball's labor discussions in the late 1990s and that he's peacefully reached an agreement with the players every time up until this latest negotiation.
"I don't pay a lot of attention to social media," he said. "I think most of the commentary that's out there is tactical."
Manfred confirmed that the league has agreed to some major concessions. The next labor deal will include a universal designated hitter, the institution of a draft lottery and the elimination of draft pick compensation for free agents.
He also said the owners will not use minor league replacement players in what would normally have been big league spring training games if the lockout is still in place by that point.
The two sides remain far apart on the sport's core economic issues, including the competitive balance tax, minimum salary, revenue sharing and other key issues. Saturday's bargaining session will be the latest attempt to untangle those knots as the deadline for a deal quickly approaches.
