There hasn't been much good news coming out of Major League Baseball's labor negotiations lately, but at least the two sides are talking again.
The league and players held their first formal bargaining session since talks collapsed last week on Sunday, with the players making a formal counterproposal that reportedly codified many of their previously stated positions while making a handful of small concessions.
Yet even with a week's worth of regular games cancelled and more in serious jeopardy, the two sides remain far apart.
According to multiple media reports, the players proposal would allow MLB to implement three specific rule changes with 45 days notice starting in 2023, those being a pitch clock, larger bases and a ban on the shift. It did not include the quick implementation of "robot umpires" to call balls and strikes, which the league is reportedly seeking as well.
The proposal also included a small move towards the owners on the new pre-arbitration bonus pool, with the players dropping their ask to $80 million from $85 million. The owners are currently at $30 million.
The players proposal reportedly did not include any moves on the competitive balance tax, which has emerged as the biggest roadblock to a deal. The players are still seeking a tax threshold of $238 million rising to $263 million over five years, while the owners are insisting on $220 million rising to $230 million. The CBT threshold was $210 million in 2021.
The CBT has emerged as a particularly contentious issue because — while originally intended to rein in spending by rich clubs like the New York Yankees while promoting parity — the tax has often been treated as a soft salary cap, one that has increased at a much slower rate than league revenues. The players are seeking a larger increase to help encourage higher payroll spending while closing the long-term revenue gap, while the owners are pushing smaller increases that would ensure a lower percentage of payroll spending in the long run.
A smaller gap between the two sides remains on the creation of a draft lottery, with the owners at five picks subject to the lottery and the players six. The players latest proposal still includes a 12-team expanded postseason, which the two sides agreed to previously, though according to reports there could still be wiggle room on moving towards a 14-team expansion if that helps prompt a bigger concession from the owners elsewhere.
Sunday's meeting reportedly lasted approximately an hour and 40 minutes, and afterwards the lead negotiators for the league and players met one-on-one as well. What comes next isn't clear, though barring an extraordinary turn of events it's nearly certain that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will cancel another week's worth of games within the next few days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.