Heading into the weekend, talks between Major League Baseball’s owners and players finally appeared to pick up some momentum. Friday the two sides reportedly made progress on issues related to the MLB Draft and the hope was more progress could follow.
Evidently Saturday’s meetings did not go as well.
According to multiple reports, the two sides remain far apart with days remaining before the date MLB says a deal must be reached to avoid regular season games being cancelled. Unless a massive and unlikely breakthrough is reached by Monday, the start of the season will almost surely be pushed back.
Among Saturday’s developments, the players reportedly made a comprehensive offer covering several key issues, including the competitive balance tax, salary arbitration and more. The players made a significant move towards the owners on arbitration, reducing their ask for the number of two-year players who would be eligible for arbitration from 75% to 33%. Currently 22% of two-year players are eligible for salary arbitration and the owners have indicated they won’t budge from that number.
The two sides also moved slightly closer to one another on the competitive balance tax, but the gap remains wide and the players have indicated they won’t agree to a new deal that includes stricter penalties for exceeding the tax thresholds, which the owners are currently proposing.
Multiple outlets described the day’s meetings as “hostile” and that when MLB’s owners reacted badly to the players’ proposal, they were upset in turn. The two sides are expected to meet again in the coming days, though no specific time had been reported as of press time.
So far the first week and a half of spring training has been lost, and Saturday would have marked the first day of the Grapefruit League schedule. The Red Sox would have played Northeastern University in an exhibition on Friday and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
The regular season is scheduled to begin on March 31, though the league has said if no deal is reached by Monday then games will be lost.
