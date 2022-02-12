Major League Baseball's latest offer to players in the ongoing labor negotiations reportedly won't be sufficient to produce a deal, meaning the start of spring training will likely be delayed.
According to multiple media reports, the league presented the players with a 130-page proposal covering all aspects of the collective bargaining agreement. Following the meeting, which lasted barely an hour, players reportedly indicated they were "underwhelmed" by the offer.
Among the moves reportedly made in the latest offer, the league proposed raising the minimum salary to $630,000 or going with a tiered system that would see third-year salaries rise to $725,000. The owners had previously offered smaller minimum salaries but the new proposal is still well short of the player's request for a $775,000 minimum. The minimum salary in 2021 was $570,500.
The league also reportedly proposed tweaks to the competitive balance tax, including slight increases in the tax thresholds and the elimination of draft pick penalties for teams exceeding the CBT's first threshold, while also raising its offer on the size of a pre-arbitration bonus pool from $10 million to $15 million. Those moves also fall well short of the players' latest requests.
There were other moves made within the proposal as well designed to deal with service time manipulation and the draft, but in terms of the core economic issues, the two sides remain far apart.
The MLB Players Association will reportedly review the offer and the two sides are expected to meet again within a week.
On Thursday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that spring training could begin within days of any deal being reached. He added that spring training would need to last at least four weeks to avoid a rash of injuries like the ones baseball experienced following the three-week preseason in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
With the regular season scheduled to begin on March 31, that means a deal would have to be made by the end of February or games could be lost.
