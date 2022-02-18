With labor negotiations dragging on and the start of the season quickly approaching, the threat of baseball's months-long lockout encroaching on the 2022 season has become very real.
Major League Baseball announced Friday that the first week of spring training games have been officially postponed. Games were initially scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 26, but now the earliest spring training contests could begin is Sunday, March 6.
“We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of Spring Training games until no earlier than Saturday, March 5th," the league said in a statement. "All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands. The Clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the Clubs to any Spring Training games that are not taking place. We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side. On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”
MLB has been in an owner-imposed lockout since the start of December, when baseball's previous collective bargaining agreement expired. Talks have progressed at a snail's pace since then, and the indication that the league and players will start meeting daily next week marks a significant increase in urgency with time rapidly running short.
Pitchers and catchers were originally supposed to report earlier this week, and now the expectation is that a new deal will have to be reached by Feb. 28 in order for the regular season to start on time.
Opening Day is scheduled for March 31, and the league has indicated that whenever a new deal is reached there will need to be at least four weeks of spring training. The league previously held a three-week "Summer Camp" leading into the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which all sides agreed was insufficient and contributed to a rash of injuries throughout that summer.
The Red Sox were originally scheduled to open their Grapefruit League schedule next Saturday against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Boston had eight games scheduled during the affected dates in total, plus an additional exhibition with Northeastern University originally planned for next Friday.
Whether a new labor deal is reached on time or not, the minor leagues will continue preparing for the upcoming season as normal.
