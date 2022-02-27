Major League Baseball's regular season is scheduled to begin a month from now. There is still no new labor deal.
Barring a dramatic shift, it is likely opening day will be delayed.
Monday is MLB's deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement, after which the league says it will begin cancelling regular season games.
Whether or not the players agree with Monday being a hard deadline for a deal, the reality is time is running out.
Earlier this month MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league would need at least four weeks of spring training to adequately ramp up for the regular season. MLB had a three-week "Summer Camp" prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but all sides agreed that was inadequate and helped contribute to a number of injuries suffered that season.
For now, the regular season is still scheduled to begin on March 31, meaning if a deal is reached in the coming days it would still be possible to fit an adequate spring training in before games begin. But much longer beyond that and a disruption becomes unavoidable.
That baseball has reached this point is both unfortunate and unsurprising to those within the sport.
Leading up to the expiration of the last CBA this past December, it was widely expected that a work stoppage was inevitable. Talks had stalled for months and when the owners and players met for their last meeting prior to old deal's expiration, the meeting lasted only a few minutes.
The owners subsequently implemented a lockout, which Manfred described as a defensive measure that he hoped would jumpstart talks. It wouldn't be until six weeks later that the league reached out with a new proposal, and talks moved at a snail's pace afterwards.
Discussions finally picked up last Monday and the two sides have met in Florida daily since then, but progress has remained elusive. Sunday the two sides reportedly met for close to six hours in what an MLB spokesperson described as a productive day of talks, though no deal is believed to be imminent.
The league and players are scheduled to meet again Monday in hopes of hammering out a last-minute deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.