Baseball faces some big challenges. Games are longer, the tempo is slower and there are too many uncompetitive teams with no shot at sniffing the playoffs despite adding the Wild Card games.
The sport has lost ground culturally to football and basketball, and even with an outstanding crop of young stars, baseball doesn't resonate the way it once did. Now the players and owners are embroiled in a difficult labor negotiation, and if the two sides can't find a way forward, the fallout could do lasting damage to the sport.
Charting a path forward will require leadership and a unified vision, but that doesn't mean the players and owners should come together and sing Kumbaya either.
The players are right to fight for their fair share, and their success would ultimately be best for the sport's long term prospects.
As it stands now, the players' main issue is that salaries have not kept up with league revenues, and many of the sport's biggest problems stem from that fundamental imbalance.
Tanking, service-time manipulation, cooler than usual free agent markets, all are a consequence of the sport's current financial structure.
According to Forbes, the average MLB club's value was an all-time high $1.9 billion entering the 2021 season. All but one club was valued at more than $1 billion, with the Miami Marlins the lone exception at around $990 million.
The league is also set to experience a windfall in new television deals, as MLB's new contracts with ESPN, Fox and TBS that begin next season will collectively bump the league's TV revenue to $1.81 billion annually, an increase of 17% relative to the prior deals.
Combine that with revenue generated by regional sports networks, real estate opportunities and other local sources that clubs often keep for themselves, and it's clear the league and its clubs aren't hurting for cash even after the losses incurred during the pandemic.
Because of those alternate sources, and because MLB is a private enterprise that isn't obligated to report its earnings, determining the league's actual revenues is a lot easier said than done. But to the extent revenues are known, the players' share has fallen over the past five years or so.
The obvious solution would be an agreed upon revenue split, much like how is done in the other three major professional leagues. The NBA splits revenues with its players roughly 50-50, and in the NFL players receive 48.5% of league revenue.
Players have long opposed that kind of split, which would necessitate the creation of a salary cap. They see a salary cap as a way to depress player earnings over the long haul, and public comments from MLB Players Association reps suggest there remains strong opposition.
Instead, what the players want is to modify the game's financial structure so that clubs are incentivized to behave in a way where more money naturally flows to the players.
And that's the key. If the players are successful, it will go a long way towards addressing many of the problems that plague baseball as a whole.
Look at tanking. Right now bad teams are incentivized to be as non-competitive as possible in order to acquire higher draft picks, which in the long run will help the team acquire foundational players towards a future World Series contender. The Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs proved this strategy works, and now seemingly half the league is tanking at any given time.
When teams are tanking it usually means they're not investing in veteran free agents. That reduces payrolls across the sport and also hurts the market for those free agents, many of whom may be forced to settle for less money than they might have gotten otherwise in a fully competitive marketplace.
The competitive imbalance also means there's a much wider gulf between the haves and have-nots. Fans are subjected to some truly lopsided matchups — Tampa Bay went 18-1 against Baltimore this year! — and aggressive teams like the World Series champion Atlanta Braves can take advantage of the landscape in a way they likely couldn't have in years past.
Even good teams are less likely to invest in certain veterans, as analytics have transformed the way clubs approach roster construction over the past 20 years. To address this new dynamic where younger, cheaper talent is more highly coveted, players hope to reform the sport's arbitration process and reduce the amount of service time needed to reach free agency.
By doing so, players would have the ability to earn more at a younger age, which would alter club's decision making and potentially create a more robust market for both young players and veterans alike. That would also make for more active offseasons, which would keep fans engaged and help the sport remain relevant through the winter months.
To be sure there are plenty of other challenges facing the game that will require concessions from the players as well. Speeding up the game's tempo is a must, otherwise baseball will lose more ground to football, basketball and eventually soccer as well.
But overall, the players are more than justified in fighting for a bigger share. Baseball fans should hope they succeed.
