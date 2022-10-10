So far Major League Baseball’s new expanded playoff format has been a rousing success. The opening weekend featured four thrilling best-of-three Wild Card Series, including one of which ended on a walk-off, series-winning home run in the 15th inning and another of which featured a seven-run comeback over the final three innings.
Now the playoffs enter more familiar territory as the divisional series begin, and with that baseball’s four best clubs officially enter the fray. Here’s a look at each series and what fans can expect over the next week or so.
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
The Yankees haven’t reached the World Series since winning their 27th and most recent title in 2009, and if they can’t make it back this year there’s going to be trouble in the Bronx. New York cooled off significantly in the second half after a white hot start and faces major question marks in the bullpen, but the club is also much healthier than it was throughout July and August and the Yankees do still have MVP-favorite Aaron Judge leading the way.
Their first playoff series won’t be a cakewalk, however, as the Cleveland Guardians have proven they’re no pushover even though they are the youngest team in baseball. The Guardians pitching staff dominated the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is right up there with Judge among the game’s best, and two-time World Series champion manager Terry Francona is no stranger to high-pressure battles with the Yankees.
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
How great a story are the Mariners?
After ending a 21-year playoff drought, Seattle pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in MLB playoff history to stun the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Seattle is led by an electrifying rookie phenom in Julio Rodriguez, boasts an excellent pitching staff and will have an incomparable home atmosphere when the Mariners host their first playoff game at T-Mobile Park since 2001.
All of that being said, the Mariners do face a tall order in the Houston Astros. The AL West champions won 106 games, went 12-7 against the Mariners head-to-head and have played in five straight ALCS, reaching the World Series three times over that span, including last October. The Astros have a formidable rotation with Cy Young Award contenders Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, and their staff as a whole ranks second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers in runs allowed per game.
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
For all the attention the Astros and Dodgers’ success has gotten over the past few years, the Braves have quietly put together a remarkable run of their own. The Braves have won five straight NL East titles, reached two straight NLCS and are the defending World Series champions. This year’s club has added a healthy Ronald Acuña Jr. and a pair of rookie sensations in strikeout machine Spencer Strider and outfield standout Michael Harris II to that title-winning club, which ranks top five in both runs scored and runs allowed per game.
That being said, no MLB team has repeated as World Series champion since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. Philadelphia also knows Atlanta well and has held its own, going 8-11 with a -3 run differential, and is coming off a strong Wild Card series in which it knocked off the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals despite not really having that great an offensive showing.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
The Padres beat the Mets in decisive game 3 at Citi Field last night, but now face a tall order against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Baseball’s model franchise over the past decade, the Dodgers have reached the NLCS in five of the last six years, a stretch that included three World Series appearances and a championship in 2020. This year’s club might be the best yet, winning a franchise-record 111 games, tied for fourth most in MLB history.
The Dodgers really don’t have any obvious weaknesses. They have baseball’s best offense with 5.23 runs per game. They also have the sport’s best pitching staff with 3.17 runs allowed per game. and the bullpen? You guessed it, best in baseball with 4.6 wins above average.
Padres have star power and anything can happen in a short playoff series, but the Dodgers are a different beast and they’ll be a tough out for anyone in these playoffs.
