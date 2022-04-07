After falling just short of the playoffs in a season marked by injury and pandemic-related disruptions, this looks like it could finally be the year for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto has loaded up and now boasts what might be the most talented roster in the American League. The Blue Jays have added Cy Young contender Kevin Gausman and standout third baseman Matt Chapman, and coming off a breakout season 23-year-old MVP candidate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could potentially take his game to even greater heights.
Considering how good he’s already become, the prospect of Guerrero Jr. taking another step forward is scary to consider.
Guerrero will anchor a lineup that now includes Chapman and returns a healthy George Springer, an improving Bo Bichette and impact bats like Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. On the pitching side, Toronto’s combination of Gausman, Jose Berrios, Hyun Jin Ryu and Yusei Kikuchi is as good a top four as you’ll find in any rotation, and the addition of Yimi Garcia should strengthen the bullpen as well.
The Blue Jays won’t have an easy road, however, with the rest of the AL East looking strong as ever.
Thanks to the addition of Trevor Story, the Red Sox lineup should be just as potent as a year ago. The starting rotation is considerably deeper, especially once lefty Chris Sale returns from his freak rib injury that’s sidelined him throughout the spring, and the defense should be much improved as well.
The Rays, coming off a 100-win season, aren’t going anywhere either. Young standouts Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena could be poised for breakthrough campaigns and Tampa Bay’s deep farm system should help the Rays’ pitching staff remain among the best in baseball.
The New York Yankees were uncharacteristically quiet in free agency, but did re-sign Anthony Rizzo and swapped out catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela for former MVP third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. The Yankees also still have their formidable core of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo, plus AL Cy Young Award favorite Gerrit Cole.
All four will have a great chance to make the playoffs, and as for the Baltimore Orioles, let’s just say they’re still a couple of years away.
AL West could be in flux
Out on the west coast, the AL West should be in a state of transition. The Oakland Athletics are in fire sale mode and should crash to the division’s basement, while the Texas Rangers made some big splashes by signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, though their pitching situation remains a question mark.
The Houston Astros, still the clear favorites in the division, did take a big hit by losing shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. and good luck figuring out the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels. The Mariners far exceeded their projections in 2021, while the Angels employ several of the best players on the planet (Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, etc.) but haven’t been able to translate that talent into a playoff berth in years. The Mariners lost Kyle Seager to retirement but added reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, while the Angels now have former Mets great Noah Syndergaard and potentially a healthy Trout.
The AL Central is also interesting, though the Chicago White Sox remain the clear favorites. Behind them Minnesota has made several big additions with Correa and starter Sonny Gray, and given that last year’s team was initially expected to contend before plummeting into last place, a bounce back wouldn’t be a surprise. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and the newly rebranded Cleveland Guardians also have interesting rosters, suggesting a good amount of competition even if none are likely to sniff the playoffs.
NL is Dodgers’ to lose
In the National League, expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to maintain their dominance. With Freddie Freeman on board the Dodgers boast arguably the best lineup baseball has seen in recent memory. The San Francisco Giants, who enjoyed a historic and incredible run to the NL West title last year, most likely won’t be able to replicate the feat, and the San Diego Padres will need to prove themselves before we can anoint them realistic challengers.
The NL East, baseball’s worst division until the Atlanta Braves turned on the jets late last year, should be much stronger. The defending champion Braves are still the team to beat but the top of the New York Mets rotation is scary good with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and the Philadelphia Phillies lineup is no joke with newcomers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos backing up defending NL MVP Bryce Harper.
As for the NL Central, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals should be able to take advantage of the Cincinnati Reds’ teardown and the Pittsburgh Pirates’ ineptitude, but the Milwaukee Brewers are still far and away the class of the division.
Once October begins, a third straight NLCS showdown between the Dodgers and Braves seems like a likely outcome, with the Dodgers avenging their loss to reach their fourth World Series in six years. On the AL side, the AL East contenders should beat each other up until the Blue Jays emerge as last club standing, edging out the Houston Astros in the ALCS to meet the Dodgers in the World Series.
And once there, baseball fans should be in for a treat. My pick, Blue Jays over Dodgers in seven.
Projected 2022 MLB Standings
AL East
Toronto Blue Jays 98-64
Boston Red Sox 93-69
Tampa Bay Rays 92-70
New York Yankees 90-72
Baltimore Orioles 60-102
AL Central
Chicago White Sox 92-70
Minnesota Twins 86-76
Detroit Tigers 80-82
Cleveland Guardians 78-84
Kansas City Royals 75-87
AL West
Houston Astros 93-69
Seattle Mariners 87-75
Los Angeles Angels 86-76
Texas Rangers 76-86
Oakland Athletics 72-90
NL East
Atlanta Braves 92-70
New York Mets 90-72
Philadelphia Phillies 88-74
Miami Marlins 80-82
Washington Nationals 74-88
NL Central
Milwaukee Brewers 93-69
St. Louis Cardinals 84-78
Chicago Cubs 77-85
Cincinnati Reds 75-87
Pittsburgh Pirates 65-97
NL West
Los Angeles Dodgers 101-61
San Diego Padres 87-75
San Francisco Giants 86-76
Colorado Rockies 72-90
Arizona Diamondbacks 68-94
Earns first-round bye to divisional series
Qualifies for Wild Card round
MLB Playoffs Predictions
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wild Card Series
White Sox over Yankees 2-1
Red Sox over Rays 2-1
Divisional Series
Blue Jays over Red Sox 3-1
Astros over White Sox 3-2
Championship Series
Blue Jays over Astros 4-2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wild Card Series
Braves over Padres 2-1
Mets over Phillies 2-0
Divisional Series
Dodgers over Mets 3-2
Braves over Brewers 3-1
Championship Series
Dodgers over Braves 4-2
World Series
Blue Jays over Dodgers 4-3
MLB Award Predictions
MVP
AL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
NL: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
Cy Young Award
AL: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
NL: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Manager of the Year
AL: Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins
NL: Bob Melvin, San Diego Padres
Rookie of the Year
AL: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
NL: Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs
