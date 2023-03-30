Not long ago the San Diego Padres were an afterthought, an irrelevant organization toiling in obscurity.
No longer.
The Padres have become one of baseball’s marquee franchises, bucking the “small market” narrative by assembling the kind of star-studded lineup you typically only see in places like New York or Boston.
Every time you think they’ve pushed as far as they can go, they find a way to reach another level.
It started with the blockbuster signing of Manny Machado in 2019. Then they locked up homegrown superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. If that wasn’t enough, they traded the farm for potential future Hall of Famer Juan Soto, shocked the baseball world by inking four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts, and then doubled down by extending Machado for another 11 years.
And those are just the headliners.
The Padres have pushed all their chips to the center of the table, and it’s no secret what they’re gambling on. The organization has never won a World Series in its 54-year MLB history, and the city of San Diego hasn’t celebrated a championship of any kind since the San Diego Chargers won the 1963 AFL championship, three years before the first Super Bowl.
Now, it’s time to see if the Padres big bet will pay off.
San Diego took a big step forward last year, knocking off the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers before running into a Philadelphia Phillies club that felt at times like a team of destiny. This year’s club is talented enough to go even further, and with the addition of Bogaerts, the return of Tatis and a full season of Soto the club’s lineup will be a force to be reckoned with.
The pitching is rock solid too. The group of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove is among the stronger 1-2-3 punches you’ll see in any rotation, and Josh Hader remains among baseball’s elite closers. The depth may not be a strength, but let’s be honest, if the Padres have any questions by July they’ll probably trade for the top pitcher on the market anyway.
The Padres won’t have an easy path. The Los Angeles Dodgers remain kings of the NL West, though that club is coming off a quiet offseason and will likely come down to Earth at least somewhat after last summer’s 111-win campaign. The rest of the NL is loaded too, with the Mets, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies all boasting championship aspirations as well.
But after more than five decades and untold millions of dollars spent, this could finally be San Diego’s year.
Expect another epic NL East race
Last year the NL East was a monster. The Braves and Mets battled all the way to the finish, with the Braves ultimately coming out on top on a tiebreaker after both finished with 101 wins.
Then, to everyone’s surprise, the third-place Philadelphia Phillies wound up emerging as the true contender and made a run all the way to the World Series, upsetting the NL Central champion Cardinals, the Braves and the Padres on their way to the World Series.
All three clubs have gotten better and have every reason to expect big things this year. The Braves likely deserve to be considered the preseason favorites given they are the five-time defending NL East champions and won a title two years ago, but the Mets look like a real beast with Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Kodai Senga leading the rotation, and the Phillies doubled down by adding Trea Turner to a group that should also have a healthy Bryce Harper back in the mix.
Astros and Yankees still rule AL
The Houston Astros and New York Yankees were the top two teams in the American League last year, and there’s no reason to expect that should change heading into 2023.
Fresh off capturing its second World Series title in six years, the Astros lost Verlander in free agency but still boast one of baseball’s most talented rosters top to bottom. New York is in a similar boat having retained Aaron Judge while adding Carlos Rodon to a rotation that still features perennial Cy Young contender Gerrit Cole.
The Seattle Mariners remain an intriguing wild card as a club on the rise, but as much talent as there is in the AL West, the pecking order seems clear. It’ll be the Astros in first, Mariners in second as a top Wild Card team, and then the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will be battling for third while the Oakland Athletics trudge though another difficult year.
The AL East should once again be baseball’s deepest division, and while the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays look like the two strongest squads, the Boston Red Sox might have a better chance to contend than a lot of people think. Tampa Bay’s lineup isn’t very impressive and Baltimore did nothing to improve over the offseason and will hope that its young talent will collectively take the next step to push the Orioles closer to playoff contention
If the Red Sox can stay healthy and play to their potential, don’t sleep on them being able to edge ahead of those clubs and crack the field as the last Wild Card club.
At the end of the day, this year we should see another Astros vs. Yankees matchup in the ALCS, and until the Yankees prove otherwise there’s no reason to doubt the Astros’ postseason pedigree. That should set up a potential all-time classic in the World Series, with the Padres having a chance to deny the Astros the right to call themselves a dynasty while capturing their long-awaited first title.
Our bet? San Diego over Houston in six.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Projected 2023 MLB StandingsAL East
- New York Yankees 92-70
- Toronto Blue Jays 90-72
- Boston Red Sox 87-75
Tampa Bay Rays 85-77
Baltimore Orioles 79-83
AL Central
- Cleveland Guardians 90-72
Minnesota Twins 86-76
Chicago White Sox 80-82
Detroit Tigers 75-87
Kansas City Royals 71-91
AL West
- Houston Astros 96-66
- Seattle Mariners 90-72
Texas Rangers 84-78
Los Angeles Angels 82-80
Oakland Athletics 60-102
NL East
- Atlanta Braves 95-67
- New York Mets 94-68
- Philadelphia Phillies 92-70
Miami Marlins 75-87
Washington Nationals 65-97
NL Central
- St. Louis Cardinals 91-71
Chicago Cubs 83-79
Milwaukee Brewers 82-80
Cincinnati Reds 68-94
Pittsburgh Pirates 62-100
NL West
- San Diego Padres 98-64
- Los Angeles Dodgers 95-67
San Francisco Giants 84-78
Arizona Diamondbacks 78-84
Colorado Rockies 70-92
- Earns first-round bye to divisional series
- Qualifies for Wild Card round
MLB Playoffs PredictionsAMERICAN LEAGUE
Wild Card Series
Red Sox over Guardians 2-1
Mariners over Blue Jays 2-1
Divisional Series
Astros over Mariners 3-2
Yankees over Red Sox 3-1
Championship Series
Astros over Yankees 4-2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wild Card Series
Phillies over Cardinals 2-0
Mets over Dodgers 2-1
Divisional Series
Padres over Phillies 3-2
Mets over Braves 3-2
Championship Series
Padres over Mets 4-3
WORLD SERIES
Padres over Astros 4-2
MLB Award PredictionsMVP
AL: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
NL: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Cy Young Award
AL: Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
NL: Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins
Manager of the Year
AL: Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox
NL: Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves
Rookie of the Year
AL: Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox
NL: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.