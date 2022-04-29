Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended without pay for two full seasons for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.
The suspension is effective immediately, meaning Bauer wouldn't be eligible to return until early in the 2024 season if the punishment is upheld. It also does not give credit for the 99 games Bauer has already sat out while the police and league investigations ran their course over the past nine months.
Following the announcement Bauer professed his innocence and indicated he plans to appeal.
"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail," Bauer said. "As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."
Bauer, 31, has not pitched since last June after he was accused of sexual assault following a pair of incidents at his Pasadena, California home. The allegations came to light after a then-27-year-old woman filed a domestic violence restraining order against Bauer detailing how a pair of consensual sexual encounters between the two escalated to actions beyond what she had consented to.
The specific allegations are highly graphic in nature and the woman also alleged she suffered injuries as a result. Bauer has argued that the encounters were "wholly consensual."
Following the news of those allegations Bauer was placed on paid administrative leave by MLB, where he remained through the remainder of the season while the police and league investigations played out. Though Los Angeles County police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge Bauer in connection with the allegations, MLB still has the power to suspend players it determines violated the league's policy.
The 324-game suspension issued to Bauer is the most severe in the seven-year history of the league's domestic violence policy, and Bauer is the first player disciplined under the policy to contest the punishment.
Should the suspension remain in force, Bauer will face massive financial ramifications and significant uncertainty over his future in the game.
Prior to the 2021 season Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers that made him one of the highest paid players in the game on an annual basis. The suspension is due to run through the final two years of that deal, meaning Bauer would lose close to $68 million, and by the time he's eligible to return he would be a 33-year-old free agent nearly three years removed from his last appearance in the big leagues.
Originally the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, Bauer has pitched 10 seasons in the big leagues and won the National League Cy Young Award during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. Last season he went 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA over 17 starts with the Dodgers before he was placed on administrative leave.
