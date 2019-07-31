BOSTON — Though the Red Sox have yet to make a deal, one trade this afternoon had Dave Dombrowski's fingerprints all over it.
According to multiple reports, the Brewers sent Mauricio Dubon — the prospect dealt for Tyler Thornburg — to San Francisco for Drew Pomeranz, who Dombrowski obviously traded for.
Pomeranz has put together an erratic 2019, and it remains unclear whether Milwaukee will use him as a starter or reliever.
It'll be curious to see how the Giants proceed for the rest of the afternoon. If they go into full-sell mode, reliever Will Smith would be an intriguing arm for the Red Sox.
More to come...
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.