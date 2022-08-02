After weeks of speculation, Juan Soto is officially on the move.
In one of the biggest trade deadline deals in baseball history, the Washington Nationals have dealt 23-year-old superstar to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a massive haul of young talent. The Padres will also receive first baseman Josh Bell and are reportedly giving up 23-year-old rookie pitcher Mackenzie Gore, four of their top 10 prospects in shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana, and veteran first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit.
The deal was originally reported to include first baseman Eric Hosmer, but he reportedly invoked his no trade clause to reject being moved to Washington and was subsequently dealt to the Boston Red Sox instead.
A trade like this is almost without precedent in baseball history.
Since making his big league debut in 2018 at age 19, Soto has quickly blossomed into a dominant player. He is already a two-time All-Star, a three-time top-10 finisher for MVP, won a batting title at age 21 and helped lead the Nationals to the 2019 World Series championship. His production to this point compares favorably to numerous current and future Hall of Famers, including Frank Robinson, Mickey Mantle and Hank Aaron, and barring unforeseen circumstances looks set to remain among the game's best for at least the next decade.
No player with that resume has ever been traded at such a young age, but when Soto declined the Nationals' latest offer of $440 million over 15 years the club felt it had no choice but to try and kickstart its rebuild by trading Soto while his value was at its highest.
By acquiring Soto, the Padres signaled loud and clear to the baseball world that they are serious about contending for their first World Series title in franchise history, and they weren't finished there either. San Diego also worked blockbuster deals to acquire All-Star closer Josh Hader from Milwaukee, third baseman Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds, and signed starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to a five-year extension. San Diego also already has Manny Machado and is expected to get franchise shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. back from injury in the near future.
Yankees acquire Montas, Benintendi and more
The Yankees are all-in on chasing their first World Series championship since 2009, acquiring two of the top players on the market while bolstering their bullpen and other areas of weakness. The club first acquired All-Star left fielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals last week, then added starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics and finally added rookie reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs.
The Yankees swung all of those deals without needing to give up their top two prospects, shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza. They also moved on from outfielder Joey Gallo, who they dealt to the Dodgers for minor league pitcher Clayton Beeter, and traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader.
Sox deal Vazquez, add Hosmer and others
Rather than commit fully to a buy or sell approach, the Red Sox attempted to have it both ways by both adding and subtracting veterans in a flurry of moves that should ultimately help address some of the club's key weaknesses while simultaneously strengthening its farm system.
The Red Sox sent out veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two prospects and also dealt relief pitcher Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox for Vazquez's replacement, catcher Reese McGuire. The Red Sox also acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and dealt former first-round pick Jay Groome to San Diego for first baseman Eric Hosmer, additional prospects and significant cash considerations.
Boston did not trade J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi or any of its other pending free agents, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said afterwards that the club remains committed to competing for the playoffs this October.
Astros acquire Mancini in three-team deal
In what will surely be a gut punch to Orioles fans after the club's terrific summer surge into playoff contention, Baltimore continued full steam ahead with its long-term rebuild by trading veteran outfielder and fan-favorite Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros in a three-team trade that also included the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles get back two minor league pitchers, the Astros got Mancini and a minor league pitcher and the Rays received speedy outfielder Jose Siri from Houston.
Baltimore also traded closer Jorge Lopez to the Minnesota Twins, and the Astros further bolstered their bullpen by acquiring left-hander Will Smith from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi.
Mariners acquire Castillo, and other highlights
The Seattle Mariners didn't wait around trying to make their big statement, acquiring the top starting pitcher on the market to solidify their place as a serious playoff contender. Castillo gives the Mariners an impressive 1-2 punch at the top of their rotating with reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, and Tuesday they also added injured San Francisco starter Matt Boyd to provide additional depth as well.
Cincinnati got a huge haul of prospects in exchange for Castillo to kick off their rebuild, and they added to that by subsequently trading Brandon Drury to San Diego and starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins. The Twins also acquired Michael Fulmer from Detroit to further boost their rotation.
Among the day's other highlights: The Philadelphia Phillies acquired veteran reliever David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs and outfielder Brandon Marsh and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels, the Braves got closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels, the Toronto Blue Jays got utility standout Whit Merrifield from Kansas City and the St. Louis Cardinals acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates along with Montgomery from the Yankees.
