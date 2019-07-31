Though they've been under .500 since June 1, it appears the Rays are still committed to buying at the deadline.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Tampa Bay has acquired first baseman Jesus Aguilar from the Brewers for Jake Faria.
First baseman Jesus Aguilar has been traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019
An All-Star in 2018, Aguilar has taken a step back this season, but still gives Kevin Cash a much-needed right-handed bat with power potential.
Though Faria has a bit of potential going forward, this is a classic Rays move. They're buying low on Aguilar, and stand to gain quite a bit.
And despite taking on water for the better part of two months, Tampa Bay is still just a half-game out of a Wild Card spot.
More to come...
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
