The New York Mets won 101 games, boast a payroll approaching $300 million and led the NL East for the majority of the season before the defending champion Atlanta Braves caught them over the final days with a crushing weekend sweep.
The San Diego Padres have taken "win now" to another level, loading their roster with premium talent and gutting their farm system midseason to add phenom outfielder Juan Soto and elite closer Josh Hader.
Now, one of these clubs faces the daunting prospect of a catastrophic first-round exit.
It's hard to imagine a first-round series with higher stakes. The Mets are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and are seeking their first World Series title since 1986. The Padres have never won a title in their entire 53-year history, and for most of that time they've barely been relevant, much less a serious contender.
It should make for an exciting weekend at Citi Field.
Under MLB's new expanded postseason format, six teams from each league qualify for the playoffs. The top two division winners earn a bye to the divisional round while the weakest division winner and the three Wild Card clubs face off in the new best-of-three Wild Card Round, which replaces the winner-take-all Wild Card Game used for throughout the past decade.
What can we expect from each series? Here's a look at each matchup.
New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres
With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer at the front of their rotation the Mets are uniquely well constructed to win a short playoff series. If the two aces dominate and give closer Edwin Diaz the ball with a late lead, New York will have a great chance to win. The Mets also have a formidable lineup led by slugger Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, as well as newly minted National League batting champion Jeff McNeil.
Even without two Hall of Fame caliber pitchers leading their rotation, the Padres' rotation still stacks up well. Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove have all pitched great, and Hader's resurgence after a midseason slump was a big factor in San Diego's push back into the postseason. Manny Machado has played at an MVP level this season, and if Soto plays to his potential, then the Padres will have the best player in the series against anyone they face.
Devastating as the loss will be for whoever is eliminated, the winner still faces a daunting road, as the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers await in the NLDS.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners
The Mariners are in the playoffs for the first time since 2001, and that's thanks in large part to AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodriguez. The 21-year-old phenom burst onto the scene with 28 home runs, 25 stolen bases and a .853 OPS, giving Seattle a dynamic weapon at the top of the lineup along with a formidable one-two punch of Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray to lead the starting rotation.
The Blue Jays, however, were a preseason World Series favorite for a reason. Toronto ranked near the top of most offensive categories and boast a loaded lineup led by Vlad Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, and the club also has excellent pitching with Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Ross Stripling ready to go.
The winner will face the Houston Astros in the ALDS.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Guardians are the youngest team in baseball, but led by two-time World Series champion manager Terry Francona the club has already proven its mettle by dominating the AL Central down the stretch. Jose Ramirez (.869 OPS) and Andres Gimenez (.837 OPS) are the clubs top two offensive performers, and Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantril form as good a three-man rotation as you'll find, especially with arguably baseball's top closer Emmanuel Clase looming in the late innings.
As for the Rays, they may have taken their lumps over the final few days in Boston, but former Cy Young contender Tyler Glasnow's performance since returning from Tommy John surgery in September has been eye opening. Add him to a staff that includes Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and one of baseball's deepest bullpens, and the Rays pitching could carry it as deep as it can despite the club's fairly punchless lineup.
Whoever comes out on top here will head to New York to face Aaron Judge and the Yankees in the ALDS.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Albert Pujols final season has gone better than anyone could have possibly imagined, now the future Hall of Famer hopes to close out his career with a third World Series title in St. Louis alongside fellow Cardinal legends Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. Those three are the sentimental favorites, but if St. Louis does hope to contend for a championship, then it will be MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado leading the way. The Cardinals also have a deep rotation with midseason acquisitions Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana helping push the club to the top, but St. Louis also doesn't have a clearly defined ace, which can be an issue in a short playoff series.
The Phillies, who are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011, have the opposite issue. Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has been everything Philadelphia could have hoped for and more since joining the Phillies last year, but the club's bullpen has been unreliable, especially down the stretch. Offensively the Phillies are a power-centric club led by Kyle Schwarber (46 home runs), Rhys Hopkins (30 homers) and J.T. Realmuto (22 homers, 21 stolen bases), and two-time MVP Bryce Harper also recently returned after missing two months with a broken thumb.
The Atlanta Braves await whoever wins this series in the NLDS.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
