THE 116th WORLD SERIES
Best-of-seven
(Italics below indicate "if necessary")
NOTE: All games at Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Game 1, TB vs. LAD, 8 p.m., FOX
Wednesday, Oct. 21
• Game 2, TB vs. LAD, 8 p.m., FOX
Thursday, Oct. 22
OFF-DAY
Friday, Oct. 23
• Game 3, LAD vs. TB, 8 p.m., FOX
Saturday, Oct. 24
• Game 4, LAD vs. TB, 8 p.m., FOX
Sunday, Oct. 25
• Game 5, LAD vs. TB, 8 p.m., FOX
Monday, Oct. 26
OFF-DAY
Tuesday, Oct. 27
• Game 6, TB vs. LAD, 8 p.m., FOX
Wednesday, Oct. 28
• Game 7, TB vs. LAD, 8 p.m., FOX
