Major League Baseball’s century-old antitrust exemption has faced plenty of challenges over the years, but lately it seems like the game’s longstanding legal gift is under unprecedented scrutiny.
In recent years members of both parties have threatened to file legislation revoking the exemption, which allows baseball to function as a legal monopoly. Last summer the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee requested information about its impact on the sport from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, a step that often precedes a formal hearing, and last week the Justice Department urged a federal appeals court not to extend the exemption’s protections in a dispute over minor league club affiliations.
Do these moves suggest the exemption’s repeal is imminent? Probably not, but it’s worth considering the possible impact its fall may or may not have.
MLB’s antitrust exemption stems from a 1922 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled Major League Baseball did not constitute “interstate commerce” and was exempt from the Sherman Act, which prevents businesses from engaging in anti-competitive practices. In effect, the court determined that baseball was “just a game” and not an economic powerhouse that would eventually grow into a multi-billion dollar nationwide enterprise.
Questionable as that may have been, the decision gave the league unprecedented power when it came to shaping the structure and development of the sport while making it virtually impossible for a competing league to emerge.
Still, its impact has narrowed in scope over the years.
The rise of the MLB Players Association in the 1960s and the passage of the 1998 Curt Flood Act has largely carved big league players out of the exemption’s purvey. If the MLBPA ever voted to temporarily disband during a future work stoppage, the players would have the right to take legal action on antitrust grounds in a similar manner as the NFL’s players during their 2011 labor dispute.
The Curt Flood Act’s protections did not extend to the minor leagues, but last fall minor leaguers successfully unionized and are now in the process of negotiating their first ever collective bargaining agreement with MLB. Once an agreement is reached labor law would preside rather than antitrust law, putting minor leaguers in a similar position legally as their big league peers for the first time.
MLB still sees wide ranging benefits from its exemption even with those developments, including leaguewide licensing deals and pooled intellectual property rights. But the most important is arguably the league’s ability to enforce geographic exclusivity for teams and to prevent club relocation without permission, which both elbows out prospective competitors and allows MLB greater control over its markets.
The league also maintains significant influence over the minors, which it exercised in 2020 when it capped the number of minor league affiliates to four per club and reduced the number of affiliates from 160 to 120. That prompted a lawsuit from several club owners who lost their affiliation, and now they are trying to take their case to the Supreme Court in hopes of striking down the exemption once and for all.
And if they succeed? The business of baseball would have to adjust, but the NFL, NBA and other professional leagues have shown you can thrive in the 21st century without an antitrust exemption. With the big leaguers having long fought their way out from under the league’s thumb and now minor leaguers actively fighting to do the same, the eventual fall of baseball’s antitrust exemption likely won’t have the seismic impact it might have decades ago.
