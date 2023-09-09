PLAISTOW, N.H. -- Jeremy Mlocek, tossing his third touchdown of the game, connected with Jake Basnett for a 17-yard third-quarter touchdown to put Timberlane ahead for good, and the Owls defense came up big in the fourth in a 27-22 victory over visiting Spaulding.
“This was a good (experience),” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “It’s good to win a tough game where one play could be the difference.”
A junior making his second start, Mlocek tossed a 13-yarder to Eddie DiGiulio in the first quarter for a 7-6 lead.
After Spaulding opened a 14-7 lead early in the second, Liam Corman, who had a game high 123 yards on nine rushes, quickly closed the deficit to one with a 30-yard scoring run.
Basnett capped Timberlane’s first drive of the second half with the reception from Mlocek, who completed nine of his 11 attempts for 149 yards.
“That was big,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “It’s always good to play from ahead.”
It was the defense that secured the victory. Liam Kelley picked off a Red Raider pass on Spaulding’s second from last possession before DiGiulio quashed Spaulding’s final drive with another pick. Both interceptions came in Timberlane territory.
“In this league, any win is a good win,” said Fitzgerald, whose squad plays host to Pinkerton at 6:30 p.m. Friday. “We have a good opponent coming up. Every week is a learning experience.”
