Jenn Pitre was 22, had recently graduated from the University of New Hampshire and, admittedly, she had it rougher than rough.
She lost all of her hair over a few months, at first believing it was due to stress, but later diagnosed as the rare autoimmune disease, alopecia.
That was 1994.
“It was a dark time in my life,” said Pitre, a married mother of three children — 16, 13 and 12 — residing in Kingston, N.H. “I isolated myself from family and friends. It wasn’t life-threatening, but I was grappling with acceptance.”
Looking back, she has since realized it could’ve been worse. She could’ve been in middle school, high school or college, which probably would have made it a worse experience by a multiple of 1,000.
“Losing my hair is really hard,” she said. “But losing your eyebrows and eyelashes was even worse. That shapes your face. When people see you without the brows or lashes, they might ask if you have cancer.”
Turning 50 in January, she wanted to do more to help those not only researching her affliction, but those young people of school age going through this difficult disease.
She’s running the Boston Marathon on Monday, raising money for Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) Hair Loss Center of Excellence, which treats alopecia areata.
“I had never run in my life. It wasn’t until after my third child was born. I was all stressed out with three young kids. A friend said, ‘You should run a little bit, to relieve the stress,’” said Pitre. “It really did.”
A few years later, she ran her first marathon at the age of 40, on behalf of her alma mater, the Rockfest Marathon in Hampton, N.H.
Since then it’s been light jogs, some 5K races and half-marathon. It got her thinking when she turned 50 about possibly running to raise money for alopecia research.
“Doctor Maryanne Senna (of BILH) is the epitome of a provider, compassionate and professional,” said Pitre, of her doctor, a dermatologist in their Burlington location.
“They are pioneers, providing support and advocacy. I told Dr. Senna, ‘If you could ever get me a number, I’d run Boston this year.’ Well, here I am.”
Awareness about Pitre’s disease grew exponentially, nationwide, during one of the most controversial awards shows in history, the 2022 Oscars, when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife’s hair loss, which was due to alopecia.
Less than three months later the FDA approved of a medication called baricitinib (Olumiant), treating severe cases of hair loss all over the body, like Pitre.
Pitre’s hair has not grown back, but could still some day.
“I dream that some day I will be able to grow a ponytail,” said Pitre, who is vice president of Philanthropy at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. “My kids say, ‘No mom, it will be all gray!’ We’ll see.”
Her family, including husband, Jeff, is on board with her marathon on Monday. In fact, all three of her children — Jake, Justin and Jillian — run cross country and track.
“My goal is to finish … healthy and happy,” she noted. “My pace is forward. Honestly, I just want to enjoy the moment. I’ve watched several friends do it and I want that same feeling.
“I’ve done some weekend runs in Newton, at mile 20, for the long run and there have been so many incredible people and charity runners; a blind person, a woman running with prosthetics. How can you not be inspired?”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.