In the first of what could or should be many Merrimack Valley Conference softball showdowns this spring, Central Catholic’s Julia Malowitz stole the stage.
The Raider righty struck out nine in a one-hitter, lifting Central to a 13-1 win over previously unbeaten Methuen.
Caitlin Milner blasted a three-run homer and finished her day with three hits and six RBIs.
Also in the MVC softball ranks on Monday, North Andover fell to Tewksbury, 11-2, and Masconomet took out Haverhill, 12-0. The Hillies got a pair of hits from Sam Dion.
In New Hampshire, Maddie Schoenenberger drove in three runs and scored three times in a 4 for 4 afternoon, lifting Pinkerton Academy past Nashua South, 15-3.
Alexa Salafia had a double and drove in three while also picking up the pitching win for Timberlane Regional in a 9-2 win over Windham. Chanda Poulin scored three for Timberlane. Anna Mitrou and Kelly Wright combined for five of Windham's seven hits.
Brooke Slaton and Lauren Lacoss each had three hits, while Lacoss, Caileigh Aguiar, Molly Sauer and Emily Roscoe each drove in multiple runs for Pelham in a 12-2 win over Plymouth.
On the baseball diamond, Windham erupted for seven runs in the fifth to KO Timberlane, 10-0. Jack Murphy earned the win, allowing two hits in the five scoreless frames.
In the MVC, it was Lowell knocking off North Andover, 5-3, and Andover taking care of Lawrence, 6-0.
Moving indoors to the volleyball court, Central Catholic scored its first win of the year, taking out Lawrence, 15-13, in the fifth set.
North Andover moved to 7-1 with a 3-0 win over Dracut. Carson Wong had 12 assists and five digs to lead the Scarlet Knights.
Andover dropped the first set but came back to dominate the next three to win a pivotal MVC battle with Billerica.
Junior setter Marco Gomez-Cabo was stellar for the night -- leading the team with 31 assists, 7 aces, but he also chipped in with 6 kills, 2 blocks and 5 digs. Middle Hitter Alexander McNally was also stellar leading the team in kills with 10 and service points with 15. Griffin Connell also controlled the net with 10 kills.
Methuen High’s boys defeated Haverhill, 3-0.
Here are the rest of the available area scores from a busy Monday.
Boys Lacrosse
Chelmsford 17, Haverhill 6
Girls Lacrosse
Pinkerton 17, Londonderry 1
Merrimack 12, Salem 5
North Andover 18, Arlington 3
Portsmouth 20, Andover 8
Boys Tennis
Tewksbury 3, Lawrence 2
Girls Tennis
North Andover 4, Tewksbury 1
Andover 5, Lowell 0
Boys Volleyball
Woburn 3, Greater Lawrence 0
