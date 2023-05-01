Matt Pappalardo tossed a one-hit gem, striking out 11, as Methuen knocked off Tewksbury, 6-1.
Josh Florence delivered five strong frames to earn the win as Central made it eight straight with an 11-1 win over Lowell. Jake Bartlett had a pair of hits and drove in four for the Raiders.
Also in the MVC, Chelmsford dropped winless Haverhill, 4-1.
Lorenzo Corsetto drove in five runs and four different Astros split the workload on the mound as Pinkerton Academy knocked off Trinity, 11-0, in six innings.
Elsewhere in NH Division I, Timberlane fell to Merrimack, 7-3, and Bedford beat Salem, 7-1.
In D-II, Coe-Brown stopped Pelham, 8-6.
Corey Deziel had three hits and Will King drove in four runs as Whittier Tech handled Greater Lawrence Tech, 8-1 in the Commonwealth Conference.
Lacrosse
Matt Feole and Joey Gallo combined for nine goals in Pinkerton Academy’s 14-5 win over Merrimack.
The Astro girls got six goals apiece from Hailey Schnider and Bella Pinardi to run away from the Tomahawks, 17-6.
The Salem boys stopped Manchester Central, 15-6.
Freshman Matt Sprague won all 14 of his face-offs in Pelham’s 8-3 win over Coe-Brown.
Jared Cripps scored four goals in Methuen’s 10-4 win over Wilmington.
Ty Lescord scored the game-winner a mere 43 seconds into overtime as Haverhill slid past Medford, 9-8.
Softball
Five different Central girls blasted homers and pitcher Julia Malowitz took care of the rest in the circle as the Raiders rapped Chelmsford, 13-0.
Billerica held Methuen to three hits, remaining unbeaten with an 8-0 shutout win.
With 11 hits, North Andover took out Lawrence, 32-0.
In NH Division I, Ashley Salafia struck out three in three innings of shutout relief, lifting Timberlane over Merrimack, 6-5.
Both Salem and Pinkerton had their games rescheduled due to unplayable field conditions.
