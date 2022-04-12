<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Tuesday, April 12 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 13, Concord-Carlisle 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central (13):<cstyle:> Bishop cf 3-2-2, Ferris cf 1-0-0, Espinola 2b 5-0-3, Gavriel 2b 1-0-1, Kearney 1b 5-0-3, LeDuc 1b 1-0-0, Normandie rf 4-1-0, Dieli rf 0-0-0, Rickenbach c 4-0-3, Jankowski c 1-0-0, Savio dh 3-3-2, Cloutier 3b 4-1-3, Bartlett 3b 4-1-3, Bartlett 3b 1-0-0, Delacruz ww 3-1-0, Antonopoulos 1-1-1, Maresca ss 1-2-1, Florance lf 3-2-2, Nichols lf 1-0-0. Totals 43-13-21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Bishop 2, Espinola 2, Kearney, Rickenbach, Savio 4, Florance
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Green; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Heulcon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>6<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord-Carlisle:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 5, Triton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (4):<cstyle:> Watson p/cf 4-0-1, Daniels cf/p/rf 3-1-0, G. Dupuis 1b 2-0-0, Johnson c 1-2-1, Lindholm rf 2-0-1, Egan rf 1-0-0, N. Dupuis 1b 3-0-0, Rumph 2b 3-0-0, Godfrey lf 3-0-0. Totals 22-4-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>H (score):<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> G. Dupuis, Lindholm
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Daniels
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (0-2):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 9, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (9):<cstyle:> Sullivan 3b 4-2-2, Stick 2b 4-2-3, Stallard ss/p 4-1-3, Fehlner p/ss 4-1-1, Puleo lf 2-0-1, Roberts lf 0-0-0, Lawton cf 3-0-0, Suchecki rf 3-0-0, Ford 1b 3-1-1, Cowles c 3-2-2. Totals 30-9-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Stick 3, Sullivan, Stallard, Fehlner, Puleo, Lawton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Fehlner (2-0)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (2-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 8, Timberlane 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (3):<cstyle:> Condon cf 3-0-0, O'Leary ss 3-0-0, Matarazzo 3b 3-1-1, Salafia rf 3-1-1, Mlocek 1b 3-1-2, Patles 3b 3-0-0, Paradis lf 3-0-0, Farone p 1-0-0, Sickel p 1-0-1, Singer c 2-0-1, Dollof c 1-0-0. Totals 26-3-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Sickel, Singer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Farone
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 10, Alvirne 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10):<cstyle:> Corsetto 2b 3-2-0, Albert cf 3-1-1, Yennaco c 3-0-0, T. Rioux 3b 3-2-1, Marshall lf 3-2-1, N. Rioux 1b 2-1-2, Barbuto dh 2-0-1, Horne ss 0-0-0, Beaulieu ss/3b 3-1-1, Doyle p 1-1-0, Lukeman rf 0-0-0, Stacy rf 1-0-0. Totals 23-10-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Corsetto, Albert 2, N. Rioux 2, Barbuto 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Doyle; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Baker
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (1-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 8, Windham 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3): <cstyle:>Constantine c 4-1-1, Rice ss/p 4-1-3, Parke p/cf 3-0-0, Koza 3b/1b 4-0-1, Runde dh 3-1-2, Haga 1b 2-0-0, Garcia ph 1-0-0, Hoffman 2b 0-1-0, Armstrong rf 2-0-1, Salvador rf 2-0-1, Sullo 2b/3b 2-0-0. Totals 29-4-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Rice, Koza, Salvador 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Craigue; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Parke
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (0-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 5, Tabor Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (5):<cstyle:> Pelletier ss 4-1-1, Spadaccini c 3-0-0, Pinto 3b 3-2-2, Christopher 1b 2-0-1, Niland 2b 3-0-0, King rf 3-0-1, Duran cf 3-0-0, Johns lf 3-1-1, Learh dh 2-1-1. Totals 26-5-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Pinto 2, Christopher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Fitzgerald
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tabor Academy:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Lowell 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ty Lescord 3, Patrick McGowan 1, Ty Carroll 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 7, ConVal 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Braidon Bowman 2, Ethan Gerry 2, Eric George 2, Kyle Shaw 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brady Marston 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>ConVal (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (1-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 12, Greater Lowell 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kody DiCredico 5, Connor Walsh 3, Ryan Cole 1, Bodi Marcotte 1, Ryan Archambault 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Trey Marcotte 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (4-2):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 13, Alvirne 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Eric George 6, Ethan Gerry 5, Braidon Bowman 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brady Marston 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (2-0):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bow 0, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alex Ryan 3, Evan Conley 1, Blake Bazin 3, Drew Denton 1, Nate Crowley 4, Ryan Parke 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jackson Milano 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Bow 0-1, Windham 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pingree 17, Brooks 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alejo Woelper 2, Alex Dixon, Chris Wall
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Will Creevy 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pingree:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2<0x2002>6<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 15, Methuen 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> David Rizzo 2, Braeden Carter 2, Will McKinnon 2, Owen Howell 2, Jared Cripps 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A.J. Smith 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>5<0x2002>3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>5<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 0, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 13, Salem 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ariana Lakos, Emily Wilson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Gabriella Mosto 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (1-0):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 16, Methuen 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kiera Fitzpatrick 1, Kate Fitzpatrick 1, Vanessa Andreottola 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Maggie Kloster 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pembroke 10, Timberlane 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kendall Morrill 3, Rebecca Silva 2, Maia Parker 2, Lily Brien 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Shaye Fanning 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pembroke (1-0):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0-1):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 13, Whittier 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Samantha Azzari 2, Liz Deacon 1, Hannah Azzari 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kate Velazquez 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell (3-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 19, John Stark 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Chloe Hall 3, Cali Behling 3, Cecilia Ponzini 3, Maria Killian 3, Sophia Ponzini 3, Jenna Hollinger 2, Emma Kendzulak 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Annie Mitchell 6, Emilie Webman 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (1-0):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>John Stark (0-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 24, North Reading 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lana Mickelson 9, Audrey Conover 4, Charlene Basque 4, Ella Palmer 3, Ashley Gagnon, Kate Conover, Katie Drislane, Sydney Trout
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> A. Conover 3, Basque 2, Cat Colvin 2, Palmer, Gagnon, K. Conover
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jocelynn Alcantara 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (1-1):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Reading:<cstyle:> <0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 11, Andover 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>North Andover<cstyle:> <0x2014> Isabella Robinson 4, Janie Papell 4, Lauren Willoe, Caleigh Applegate 2; <cstyle:textBold>Andover<cstyle:> <0x2014> Hailey Doherty 2, Tess Gobiel 5, Jacklyn Brussard, Molly Agostino, Rose MacLean
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA<cstyle:> <0x2014> Sam Melville 10; <cstyle:textBold>And<cstyle:> <0x2014> Allie Batchelder 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (2-3):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-2):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 19, Manchester Central 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ali Lamphere 4, Hailey Schnider 3, Bella Pinardi 2, Hannah Lisauskas 1, Tate Howe 1, Piper Knowlton 1, Anna Perkins 1, Emma Madden 1, Ashlyn Ledoux 1, Peyton Knowlton 1, Tina Packowski 1, Emma Thompson 1, Elise Saab 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sweeny 8, Sarah Diclemente 1, Brenna Hines 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (1-0):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 14, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (14):<cstyle:> Mitrou ss 3-0-1, Belair 2b/cf 3-0-0, DeCotis 3b/c 3-1-1, Nolan cf/lf 2-0-0, Akin lf 1-0-0, Tower c/3b 3-0-1, Wright p 2-0-0, Bellard p 1-0-0, Yantosca rf 2-0-0, Forsyth 1b 2-0-0, Senenig lf/2b 2-0-0. Totals 24-1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> DeCotis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Wright; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Wachter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>5<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 5, North Andover 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4):<cstyle:> J. Gove P 4-1-2, M. Mangiameli SS 4-1-1, Ju. Roche C 3-1-1, M. Gaffny 1B 4-0-3, C. Marconi DP 3-0-1, B. Gaffny RF/P 2-0-0, Je. Roche 3B 3-1-1, A. Steely CF 3-0-0, J. Mangiameli LF 2-0-0, SUB: E. Mancuso 1-0-0. Totals: 29-4-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> M. Gaffny 2, J. Gove 1, C. Marconi 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> B. Gaffny
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 14, Bishop Guertin 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (14):<cstyle:> J. Olson cf 4-3-4, Beeley dh 3-2-2, Lucier ss 3-2-2, McNamara 3b 2-2-0, Moniz 1b 2-1-1, A. Olson 1b 2-1-1, Poulin c 2-2-2, Ventullo lf 4-0-2, Migliorini 2b 1-1-0, Quinlan 2b 2-0-1, DiMarino rf 2-0-1, Forman rf 1-0-0. Totals 28-14-16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lucier, Moniz, Poulin 4, Ventullo 2, Quinlan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Solt; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Doyle
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>5<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 7, Masconomet 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (7):<cstyle:> DeCicco p 4-2-4, G. Burdier 1b 4-0-0, Pearl rf 2-1-0, Tabb ph 1-0-0, Windle ss 4-1-1, Dion lf 3-2-3, Neal 2b 2-1-1, Crockett cf 3-0-1, K. Burdier c 3-0-1, Mazzagula 3b 3-0-0. Totals 29-7-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> DeCicco 2, Pearl, Windle, Dion 2, Neal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> DeCicco; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Goudreau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Masconomet:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 15, Lawrence 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (3):<cstyle:> Brito ss 3-1-2, Setterwan p 3-0-0, German c 3-1-2, Piantini 3b 2-0-1, Morlase lf 2-0-1, Marquez cf 3-0-0, Castille 1b 3-0-0, Canragena 1b 3-0-0, Barcaga 2b 2-1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (15):<cstyle:> Noury ss 5-1-2, Santomassino rf 5-1-1, Bioren 1b 5-1-1, Graham p 4-1-1, Oulette c 2-2-1, Hurley lf 4-3-2, Habib 3b 3-3-2, Valera cf 3-1-2, Nadeau dh 3-2-1, Rousseay 2b 0-0-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury, Santomassino, Bioren, Graham, Oulette, Hurley 2, Habib 2, Valera 2, Nadeau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Graham; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Setterwan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Alvirne 7, Pinkerton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4):<cstyle:> Leaders Child 2-3, Mason 1-4, Schoenenberger 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Child 1, Mason 1, Schoenberger 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Lemay
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (1-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 4, Bedford 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4):<cstyle:> Mason cf 3-1-1, Lemay 2b 3-1-1, Keisling rf 2-0-0, Kozak 3b 3-0-1, Moore 1b 3-0-0, Ouellette ss 3-0-0, Schoenenberger c 3-1-2, Jaydn Child lf 3-0-0, Kennedy Michaud DP 1-0-0, Murray p/flex.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lemay 2, Schoenenberger 1, Child 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Murray
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (1-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 8, Tabor Academy 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (3):<cstyle:> Pierce 4-3-3, Alvarez-Backus 4-0-0, Hacker 3-3-3, Matola 2-0-2, Giorgano 4-0-1, Duane 4-0-2, McDowell 3-1-1, MacDonald 2-1-1, DiAntonio 3-0-0. Totals 29-8-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Alvarez-Backus, Hackler 4, Matola 2, DiAntonio
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Giorgano
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tabor Academy:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, North Reading 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 3. William Smith (6-0, 6-0)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Caden Eiserman/Brindley Fisher (6-4, 7-5); 2. Fill Sullivan/James Scali (6-2, 6-1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Newburyport 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran 6-0, 6-0; 2. Charles Rastaukas 6-2, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Luke Helps-Jackson Morin 6-0, 4-6, 6-0; 2. Aidan Champsi-Michael Kmenta 6-2, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jose Martinez (L) 6-4, 6-2; 2. Philip Metivier (M) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Dawson Burke (M) 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Anthony Puisys-Joe Kennedy (M) 6-0, 6-4; 2. Yan Martinez-Brady Antaya (M) 7-5, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Lawrence 0-1, Methuen 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Zach Channen (CC) 6-2 2-6 6-2; 2. Arnav Lele (CC) 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3; 3. Robbie Windfield (NA) 6-2 5-7 3-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. James Diamantis/Jack Makiej (CC) 6-1 6-4; 2. Ben Abbott/Matt Morrissey (NA) 6-4 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Andrei Giurgiu 6-1 6-1; 2. Joe Colecchi 6-0 6-2; 3. Peter Doan 6-0 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Abhay Yajurvedi, Nik Narina 6-0 6-0; 2. Nate Gellman, Conor Rea 6-0 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 6, Bishop Guertin 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Laura Salamanca 8-3; 2. Joah Debrocke 8-4; 5. Kassie Smeltzer 8-1; 6. Ava Rastello 8-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Salamanca-Rastello 8-1; 3. Ally Coyle-Smeltzer 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Salem 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Meg Washburn (CC) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Tika Roy (NA) 7-5, 6-1; 3. Kaya Asmar (CC) 6-2, 6-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Leah Tenenbaum-Jocelyn Jankowski (NA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Zoe Levin-Alekhya Paripally (NA) 1-6 7-5 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 0-1, North Andover 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Rachel Chen 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Eva McKone/Elysia Yu 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-0, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 2-0, Tewksbury 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 74, Winnacunnet 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: Nicholas Rushton 10-0; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Jason Gilbert 34-1.25; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Gilbert 107-8; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: David Jacques 20-10.5; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: Samuel Jones 5-6; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: Jacques 16.37; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Aidan McDonald 11.51; <cstyle:textBold>1,600<cstyle:>: James Brock 5:01.72; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: Salem 49.46; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: Luke Mazejka 56.80; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: McDonald 23.50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 74, Winnacunnet 68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: Hana Watanabe 7-0; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Bella Colizzi 29-9.5; Discus<cstyle:>: Colizzi 68-5; Triple jump:<cstyle:> Micklon 28-7; High jump<cstyle:>: Grace Micklon 4-6; 100 hurdles<cstyle:>: Emily Plante 17.92; 100 meters<cstyle:>: ; 1,600<cstyle:>: Lily Thomas 5:43.89; 4x100 relay<cstyle:>: Salem 54.54; 300 hurdles<cstyle:>: Plante 52.34; 800<cstyle:>: ; 200<cstyle:>: Fareedah Adigun 28.30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adanel Diaz 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Diaz 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Adrian Suarez 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Suarez 7 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Abdiel Ixlaj 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (1-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>18<0x2002>16<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Spencer Sierra 6; W <0x2014> Nick Furnari: 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Thomas Young 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> William Stanley 2; W <0x2014> Kyle Gschwend 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Braeden Manti 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Anthony Rousseau 8; W <0x2014> Manti 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>19<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (1-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Matt McCloskey 15; P <0x2014> Tate Thompson 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Tyler Valerio 2; P <0x2014> Quinn Hammer 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Tyler Valerio 19; P <0x2014> John Collins 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Noah Mustapha 9<cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Mustapha 5; P <0x2014> Trey Baker 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Troy Deminico 6; P <0x2014> Zach Youkstetter 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0-1):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>13<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 3, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Dionis Llupo 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Casey Connors 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Devon Buscema 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Llupo 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Mason Holmes 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (2-2):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>25<0x2002>10<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Ryan McShan 15; A <0x2014> Owen Chanthaboun 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Keith Shaheen 4; A <0x2014> Griffin Connell 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Michael Nguyen 30; A <0x2014> Marco Gomez-Cabo 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Shaheen 10; A <0x2014> Isaac Williams 21<cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Nguyen 2; A <0x2014> Williams 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Juanjose Cabrera 16; A <0x2014> Enzo Masters 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (0-4):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>14<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Ayden Gutierrez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Julio Santana 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> David Bermudez 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Miguel Perez 2 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Perez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-3):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>22<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
