Monday, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
Timberlane at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Marblehead at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Brady, 8:50 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.