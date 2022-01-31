Monday, Jan. 31

Boys Basketball

Timberlane at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Marblehead at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Brady, 8:50 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.

