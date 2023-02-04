You’d be hard pressed to find a more influential book in the 21st century than “Moneyball.”
Michael Lewis’ seminal text, which tells the story of how the 2002 Oakland Athletics leveraged data and analytics to overcome their financial limitations, had a seismic impact upon its 2003 release. In the following years clubs across the sport adopted its tenets and now analytics pervade every aspect of the game.
The data available to clubs now is far beyond anything the Athletics had two decades ago, but the core philosophies are still sound. In rebuilding their roster it’s clear that, intentionally or not, the Red Sox have gone back to Moneyball basics.
Among the core ideas of Moneyball are stats like on-base and slugging percentage, that they are a better predictor of offensive success than the old faithful of batting average, runs batted in or stolen bases.
Similarly, many metrics used to judge pitchers are highly dependent on factors outside a player’s control, so it’s better to focus on walks, strikeouts and home runs allowed rather than on wins or ERA.
That pretty much sums up the additions the Red Sox have made this offseason.
There haven’t been many splashes, but most of the position players are great at getting on base, hitting the ball hard and creating runs. Those who aren’t boast other valued tools, like power or dynamic athleticism.
The same goes for the new pitchers, who by and large throw strikes, avoid walks and don’t allow many home runs.
Walk this wayOffensively the Red Sox are set to make three one-to-one swaps, Masataka Yoshida for Tommy Pham in left field, rookie Triston Casas for Bobby Dalbec at first base and Justin Turner for J.D. Martinez at designated hitter. Here are how they compare in terms of OBP, slugging and weighted runs created plus, which is a complicated sounding stat that measures how many runs a player creates while adjusting for ballpark and other external factors.
Basically, a wRC+ of 100 is league average, a mark of 150 is 50% better than average, a mark of 80 is 20% worse than average, and so on. Yoshida’s numbers are based on FanGraphs’ 2023 Steamer projections, while the others are from their 2022 MLB performances (so Casas’ minor league numbers are excluded).
Masataka Yoshida: .388 OBP, .479 SLG, 140 wRC+; Tommy Pham: .312 OBP, .374 SLG, 89 wRC+
Triston Casas: .358 OBP, .408 SLG, 120 wRC+; Bobby Dalbec: .283 OBP, .369 SLG, 80 wRC+
Justin Turner: .350 OBP, .438 SLG, 123 wRC+; J.D. Martinez: .341 OBP, .448 SLG, 119 wRC+
If they perform up to expectations Yoshida and Casas could potentially be massive upgrades over what the Red Sox had at left field and first base in 2022, while Turner and Martinez would basically be a wash at DH.
The obvious problem is filling the hole left by Xander Bogaerts, but the club clearly hopes that a healthy Kiké Hernández at shortstop plus Adam Duvall in center field will at least approximate the combined 2022 production of Bogaerts (134 wRC+), an injured Hernandez (75) and Jarren Duran (78) at those two positions.
Applying that logic to the lineup as a whole, last year’s club effectively had three impactful full-time contributors with the six other spots seeing average to unacceptable levels of production. What happens if you subtract one of the three impact players but also eliminate most of the negatives? The Red Sox hope the net result will be a deeper, more balanced lineup capable of doing more damage than we saw in 2022.
No more free passesThe Red Sox pitching staff has been radically overhauled, and both the starting rotation and bullpen could look vastly different from how they were set up in 2022.
Most of the rotation changes will be filled internally, and it’s almost pointless to try and project how this year’s candidates will fare compared to last year’s starters. How are we supposed to have any idea what Chris Sale and James Paxton will look like after three years lost to injury, and what about Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello. They could all be awesome in 2023. They could also take a step back, because young pitchers are unpredictable and sometimes don’t develop along a linear trajectory.
One comparison we can make, however, is the swap of Corey Kluber in for Nathan Eovaldi.
Based on the factors fully within their control — including strikeout rate, walk rate and home run rate — Kluber and Eovaldi are remarkably similar. First, here is the league average for those three rate stats.
MLB 2022 Average: 22.4% K, 8.2% BB, 2.8% HR
Now, here are Kluber and Eovaldi’s rates in 2022.
Corey Kluber: 20.2% K, 3.1% BB, 2.9% HR; Nathan Eovaldi: 22.4% K, 4.4% BB, 4.6% HR
One of Eovaldi’s best qualities as a starting pitcher is his ability to limit walks. His walk rate ranked eighth among all starting pitchers who threw more than 100 innings in 2022, but he also saw his previously pristine home run rate balloon to a shocking degree and his fastball velocity noticeably dipped in the second half, resulting in his strikeout rate dropping a couple of points to league average.
Though Kluber may not be the pitcher he was when he won two Cy Young Awards between 2014-18, he is still one of the few starting pitchers actually better at limiting walks than Eovaldi. His 3.1% walk rate was best in baseball among starters, and at least last year he was a lot better at keeping the ball in the park and did a better job staying on the field, pitching 164 innings compared to Eovaldi’s 109.1.
Kluber isn’t far removed from his own extensive injury history and given that he’ll soon turn 37 his health can’t be taken as a given. But by and large he and Eovaldi compare well with one another and bringing him in makes a lot of sense.
But if he and Eovaldi are a wash, the additions in the bullpen could be transformational.
Look at the four primary additions the Red Sox have made compared to the four players they will effectively replace from last year’s group.
Kenley Jansen: 32.7% K, 8.5% BB, 3.1% HR; Matt Barnes: 19.3% K, 11.9% BB, 1.1% HR
Chris Martin: 37.0% K, 1.1% BB, 1.1% HR; Hirokazu Sawamura: 18.1% K, 12.2% BB, 1.8% HR
Joely Rodriguez: 26.4% K, 12.0% BB, 1.4% HR; Matt Strahm: 26.9% K, 8.8% BB, 2.6% HR
Richard Bleier: 14.4% K, 4.5% BB, 1.4% HR; Jake Diekman: 29.8% K, 17.5% BB, 2.9% HR
A couple of things jump out.
One, the Red Sox bullpen is going to walk a lot fewer batters in 2023. Chris Martin had the best walk rate in all of baseball last year and Bleier wasn’t far behind in the 94th percentile. By comparison all four departed Red Sox relievers had below average walk rates, which played a huge part in the club’s chronic inability to hold leads late in close games.
Two, the Red Sox addressed that potentially fatal flaw without sacrificing on strikeouts or home runs. Three of the four newcomers in the bullpen boast above average strikeout rates — with Jansen and Martin both ranking 93rd percentile or better — and three also boast excellent home run rates under 1.5%, compared to just one from last year’s group.
Boston’s top returning relievers are strong in each area as well.
John Schreiber: 28.8% K, 7.4% BB, 1.2% HR
Ryan Brasier: 24.3% K, 4.9% BB, 3.4% HR
Why is Ryan Brasier still on the roster despite his underwhelming 2022? This is why. For all his troubles last year he hardly walked anybody and arguably was among the unluckiest pitchers in baseball. According to FanGraphs his expected ERA was a respectable 3.97, quite a difference from his actual ERA of 5.78, and his Fielder Independent Pitching (FIP) mark was a solid 3.61.
These six relievers could form the core of an excellent bullpen, and with at least one of the last two spots likely to be filled by a starter who doesn’t crack the initial five-man rotation, the Red Sox will have no shortage of competition for the last spot. Wyatt Mills, Zack Kelly, Kaleb Ort and Kutter Crawford all have their strengths and weaknesses, but from the Red Sox perspective the most important thing they each have are options, so they can be brought up and down from Triple-A as needed.
Isn’t ‘Moneyball’ beneath the Red Sox?
One obvious difference between the 2023 Red Sox and the 2002 Athletics is the financial disparity between the two organizations. Oakland GM Billy Beane had to exploit undervalued assets because he couldn’t afford to sign All-Stars like bigger market clubs could. That’s not the case for the Red Sox, who entered the offseason with a huge amount of payroll flexibility and are projected to once again rank among baseball’s biggest spenders.
The Red Sox following the Moneyball playbook would seem to validate the criticism leveled by fans concerned the Red Sox have fallen into a small market mindset. Sure the club is projected to enter the season with a payroll of nearly $225 million, but that’s still $8 million under the luxury tax. Why not spend big like the New York Mets? John Henry has the money, so at the end of the day who cares if he has to pay a little extra in tax to field a competitive team?
That’s fair and valid, but there are legitimate baseball reasons why finishing under the luxury tax this season would benefit the club in the short term, and why going over the tax last season was such a mistake.
Besides having to pay a tax on top of every dollar spent over the luxury tax threshold, clubs that exceed the luxury tax also face penalties related to draft pick compensation and international free agent bonus pool money.
Because the Red Sox finished approximately $4.5 million over the threshold last season, they received worse draft picks after Bogaerts and Eovaldi rejected qualifying offers and signed elsewhere in free agency. Rather than get compensatory picks between the second and third rounds, the Red Sox will instead receive picks between the fourth and fifth rounds. The club also lost out on an additional $1 million that could have been used to strengthen this year’s international free agent class.
There would have been similar penalties had the club signed an outside free agent who had rejected a qualifying offer, making most of the top free agents prohibitively costly to acquire.
In hindsight the Red Sox clearly would have been better off selling at the trade deadline last summer to get under the luxury tax. Maybe then we would have seen the front office make a bigger push for premium players like shortstop Trea Turner, outfielder Brandon Nimmo or starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. Maybe the club would’ve felt more comfortable blowing past the luxury tax to make a real push for championship contention, displaying the kind of aggressiveness fans so badly want to see.
Short-sighted as it may have been, the Red Sox do at least deserve credit for putting a potential playoff push ahead of the luxury tax ramifications, a “big market” decision that would have been lauded had the club actually turned things around down the stretch. Now they’re living with the consequences, and if the Red Sox finish over the luxury tax again for a second year in a row all of the penalties they’ll face will get even stiffer.
Given all that and the overall state of the organization, it’s not hard to see why they might think the best course of action is to dip back below the luxury tax and set the table for a huge 2024.
And by dusting off the original Moneyball playbook, the Red Sox might be able to do that while still winning a bunch of games in the meantime.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.