With MLB shifting to a new balanced schedule, the Boston Red Sox will face every other team in Major League Baseball at least once this season for the first time ever. The new schedule promises to bring more opponents to Fenway Park, including National League clubs who might have previously come to Boston once or twice per decade.
So what can Red Sox fans expect this season? Here are seven series you’ll want to circle on the calendar.
Baltimore Orioles, March 30 — April 2: For the second time in three years the Red Sox open their season at home against the Baltimore Orioles, and just like in April 2021 the Red Sox are coming off a last-place finish in which they finished behind an Orioles club they were expected to finish well in front of. That last series didn’t go well, with the Red Sox getting handily swept, but the club quickly bounced back and wound up making it all the way to the ALCS.
For local fans this series will mark the MLB debut of Masataka Yoshida and the first Red Sox appearances of newcomers like Justin Turner, Adam Duvall, Corey Kluber and others. The Red Sox open on Thursday at 2:10 p.m. before picking up with afternoon games on Saturday and Sunday following a quick Friday off-day.
Los Angeles Angels, April 14-17: Patriots Day weekend is always a highlight of the Red Sox season, and this year’s edition should be particularly star-studded with Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in town. This weekend will mark those superstars’ only appearance at Fenway in 2023, and fans who get into the park can also count on seeing the Red Sox wear their popular yellow City Connect alternates and the “Boston Strong” home white uniform on Marathon Monday itself.
At San Diego Padres, May 19-21: This already would have been the marquee road trip on the schedule, but now the highly anticipated meeting between the Red Sox and Padres will take on added significance following San Diego’s offseason signing of Xander Bogaerts. Beyond the emotion of reuniting with the longtime Red Sox shortstop, fans will also see former starting pitcher Michael Wacha along with a who’s who of baseball’s biggest stars, including Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.
New York Mets, July 21-23: If money were no object, what kind of baseball team could you field? New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has effectively answered that question by assembling the most expensive roster in MLB history, and this weekend in late July Red Sox fans will get to see it for themselves. Featuring a rotation including Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and newly signed Japanese standout Kodai Senga, as well as elite closer Edwin Diaz and All-Stars like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, the Mets are expected to once again contend for a World Series title and should be among the best teams to visit Fenway Park all year.
Los Angeles Dodgers, Aug. 25-27: If there’s one series worth circling on the calendar all season, it’s this one. This weekend marks Mookie Betts’ first trip back to Fenway Park since he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020, and it promises to be an emotional reunion.
Beyond the Betts angle, this weekend also sees the return of J.D. Martinez to Fenway Park, and numerous former Dodgers including Justin Turner and Kiké Hernández will face their former club for the first time in a Red Sox uniform. Even putting all those storylines to the side, the Dodgers are perennially one of the best teams in baseball, so Red Sox fans willing to shell out the big bucks for tickets should get their money’s worth.
Houston Astros, Aug. 28-30: How’s this for a one-two punch? Right after the Dodgers leave town the Red Sox will welcome the defending World Series champion Houston Astros to town. Besides providing the Red Sox a chance to prove their mettle against two of baseball’s best teams right before the calendar turns to September, the series will also give local fans the opportunity to see Rhode Island’s Jeremy Peña, the reigning World Series MVP and a former UMaine star.
New York Yankees, Sept. 11-14: Under MLB’s new balanced schedule divisional rivals will only play two series at each others’ home parks rather than three. The good news is that frees up more time to play other clubs who typically don’t see each other as much, but for Red Sox fans the chief drawback is there will be fewer chances to see the Yankees at Fenway Park.
This year the Red Sox first host the Yankees at Fenway from June 16-18, but the bigger series by far will be the late-season meeting from Sept. 11-14. By that point we should have a clear understanding of the playoff picture, and if things play out a certain way this series could have major implications for both the AL East and AL Wild Card race.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
