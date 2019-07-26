BOSTON — Tonight was the fifth three-home-run performance of Mookie Betts' career, but you'd be hard-pressed to find one more special.
Before the game, Betts and Alex Cora spent the afternoon with Nico Sapienza, a 10-year-old fan brought to the ballpark by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Making wishes come true. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ykizNbikof— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2019
According to WHDH, the boy has spinal muscular atrophy and is often treated at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Nico's dream was to meet Betts, and the reigning MVP happily obliged. Apparently he also wanted to see the right fielder homer — and then Betts went deep three times.
"I'm glad he came," Betts said. "He was our good luck charm. He's a great kid. I think him and his family had fun down at (batting practice) and I think if I can use the platform that I have to make people smile like that then I know I've done something well."
As Betts was erupting at the plate, the afternoon with Nico was on his manager's mind.
"I was thinking about it," Cora said. "Mookie, besides being a great player, he’s a great person. And that’s what he does. Everybody knows (he gave food to the homeless during) the World Series last year, after Game 1 I think it was so he’s a guy who has a great heart.
"Walking around and meeting everybody, it was a great day for everybody. I know Mookie feels good about what happened."
Pretty good night for Nico to come to the ballpark, wasn't it?
"Yeah," Betts chuckled. "He did pick the right night."
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
