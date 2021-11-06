SPRINGFIELD – It had the makings of, “Same old Lawrence.”
Losing 34-zip. Heading toward a fourth loss in a row. A dominating, state tourney foe.
And, well, it was very chilly.
Yes, there were good reasons hang it up, call it a night and talk up the Thanksgiving Day game with Central Catholic.
A once promising season — the Lancers were 4-1 after a 41-12 win over Haverhill High — was seemingly headed toward the dumps.
But a ray of sunshine appeared in the dark Springfield skies about 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Estarling Morales.
It was the fourth play of the second half, a 27-yard run by Morales, a senior.
But it wasn’t just a “27-yard run,” which we see a few dozen times on Friday nights around the Merrimack Valley. This 27-yarder had some mustard on it.
After a first half in which no player or play stuck out, at least from the Lawrence point-of-view, Morales stuck out.
He ran through a hole where Lawrence’s right guard was blocking, and ran over four Springfield Central defenders. Four.
By the end, there were three other defenders that finally took him down.
There were two more similar runs in which it appeared nothing was there and Morales made his own yards, including a 10-yarder, 8-yarder and an 11-yard swing pass, which included more defenders paying a price.
Lawrence ended up scoring on a nice, 16-yard pass from Jayden Abreu and a nicer catch by Joenel Figueroa, followed by an Abreu conversion rush.
But this drive was really about Morales. and even more about Lawrence football.
The second half score was a legitimate 8-8. Springfield Central’s potent, wide-open offense kept trying to score, but Lawrence was different.
“I was not happy after the first half and I was going to give it my all in the second half,” said Morales.
Lawrence did get beaten in Springfield, but the Lancers earned some respect; the team and Morales.
They had three two-way players missing — two due to concussions and another with stitches in his head due to freakish accident at school — and winning the state tourney game would’ve bordered on a miracle.
“We had watched a lot of film and we were very concerned about Number 24 (Jayzius Perez). He was as good of a player as we’ve seen,” said Springfield Central coach Valdamar Bower. “Then they were missing two other guys who we were impressed with on film.”
In the second half, Bower was struck by “No. 7,” aka Morales.
“That kid didn’t stop. He didn’t quit. I have to say he impressed us a lot,” said Bower. “On both sides of the ball, he was tough. That’s a football player; never quitting.”
Morales said after the game that football at Lawrence High has changed his life for the better, particularly coach Rhandy Audate.
“I didn’t always believe in myself and coach really helped me realize that football can help you in life, go to college and be a productive person,” said Morales.
Last year, due to the pandemic, was a mess in a lot of ways for Lawrence and especially for Morales.
He gets special, one-on-one help and that didn’t happen with the online schooling. He has improved his grades immeasurably, he says, thus far in the fall of 2021, and is looking at Monroe Community College before transferring to a four-year Division 2 or Division 3 college to play football.
“Lawrence High football has only just begun,” said Morales. “This program is changing. The players are more committed to the weight room and off-season training. We really do look out for each other.”
A lot of good has happened in 2021, including Lawrence’s first win over Andover in more than two decades.
Coach Audate puts Morales in high esteem when it comes to the younger boys coming through the program.
“Estarling is a winner,” said Audate. “What he did (on Friday night) is who he is. He did not have it easy growing up. But here he is, leading Lawrence High, and he is an example of where our program is headed ... never quitting.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
