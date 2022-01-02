Lawrence High coach Rob Niceforo:
“Dave is not only a great writer, but a great person too. I admire his hard work, passion, well written stories, and commitment to the sport of wrestling.
“He has always done his best to write stories and cover all the local wrestling teams. He always finds a way to find the positives in all programs and does a great job sharing them with community. I appreciate and respect what he has done for the sport.
“His in-person coverage has made a lot of difference to my wrestlers too. I can see how excited and proud they are when Dave has just spoken to them after a meet.”
Timberlane coach Dan Donovan:
“Dave has done such an outstanding job on both reporting on and promoting the sport of wrestling here in the Merrimack Valley. His many articles and coverage of the sport of wrestling in the MVC have helped to keep the sport of wrestling alive in the area. I cannot express with words the gratitude we all owe Dave Dyer for his support of wrestling over the years.
Brooks School coach Chris Barker:
“Just coincidentally, yesterday I stumbled across an article written by Dave entitled ‘Dramatic finish gives Knights state title’ in which he chronicled North Andover’s thrilling dual meet championship victory over Franklin in 2006. Not only did Dave do a great job of describing the bouts as they unfolded, but he also captured the emotion with numerous quotes throughout the article. It was certainly a lot of fun yesterday reliving that dramatic win through Dave’s words.”
Haverhill High coach Tim Lawlor:
“Dave has been so impactful to the wrestling community. His work year in and year out is unmatched across the country. There’s not many local papers with weekly rankings and twice weekly recaps on wrestling! He’s thorough and thoughtful.
“Personally, Dave has been a great friend. Dave introduced me to baseball umpiring a few years back and has been a great comrade on the ball field. I’m very thankful for Dave and look forward to having our late night wrestling conversations again soon!”
Windham High coach Tim Darrin:
“Dave Dyer and his coverage of wrestling was a breath of fresh air for me. I had been coaching in Massachusetts for 35 years and reporting of wrestling was very spotty.
“I came to Windham and Dave provided great coverage. In the past I always had to be aggressive to get anything reported in the paper. I was shocked and very pleased that Dave actively sought out our wrestling information and then continually got it into the paper. I was starting a brand new program in Windham and it was crucial to our program that kids got some recognition. Dave’s thorough reporting of our team provided this publicity and helped our program grow quickly.
“Dave was at all of the big tournaments which meant I didn’t have to compile a report for him. He was getting the information for himself. This also meant he understood the sport and could accurately write stories about wrestling. Every year I could expect his phone call asking for a scouting report on my team.
“His reporting of wrestling was head and shoulders above other reporters of wrestling that I dealt with. I know wrestlers look forward to checking the Eagle-Tribune to see the wrestling news. I am truly grateful to Dave for his support of wrestling.”
Co-worker Mike Muldoon:
“I always hoped to be the hardest working sportswriter around. Then I started working with Duffy. I quickly amended it to hope to be the second hardest working sportswriter.
“In 35 years I’ve worked with some amazing colleagues. But whenever asked who the best I’ve worked with I’ve never hesitated ... Dave Dyer. I suspect anyone who has ever worked with him would say the same.
“He’s the Michael Jordan of local sports. The styles are completely different, ‘meat and potatoes’ Duffy certainly has none of the flash. But some people are just the best and that’s just the way it is.
“One day umpiring, a foul ball ricocheted off his mask. His doctor said take a 3-4 days off. Didn’t miss a shift.
“He is extraordinarily organized. I did the staff work schedules/story assignments for years and hated it. Bellyached incessantly about it. But not Duffy.”
Co-worker David Willis:
”I first met Dave in the summer of 2003. I had just finished my freshman year of college, and was interviewing for an internship at the Haverhill Gazette. Dave had spoken to my college professor, and asked if I was interested in interning for in the Eagle-Tribune sports department. I’ve been with the paper ever since.
“From that first meeting forward, Duffy has served as a mentor to me, and rarely a day went by prior to his illness that I didn’t speak to him about local sports and the next day’s paper, often 3-4 times per day.
“Back in 2020, I covered the New Hampshire Division 2 state wrestling championship, and one question was asked time and time again, ‘Do you work with Dave Dyer?’ Each person asked with the excitement as if they were asking, ‘Do you know Elvis Presley?’ Everyone involved with wrestling loves him, and rightfully so.”
