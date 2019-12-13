Kyle Van Noy has been named Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP after he treated 153 financially disadvantaged foster families to a holiday celebration and assortment of gifts at his “A Very Van Noy Christmas” event.
“I am beyond thankful to be recognized by the NFLPA for my work in the New England community,” Van Noy said. “I’m so blessed to have football as a platform to make an impact on the lives of adopted children and those in foster care by encouraging personal valor and armoring them for success.”
On December 7, the Patriots linebacker and his wife Marissa turned Gillette Stadium into a winter wonderland for the families of Wonderfund of Massachusetts, a nonprofit that works with the Department of Children and Families to help empower youth in the foster care system.
The celebration, which impacted more than 1,000 people, played festive music while each family walked away with a fully decorated Christmas tree, a grocery gift card, a Polar Express book, a custom Van Noy Valor Foundation ornament and winter clothing items. As for the 400-plus kids in attendance, they each received a winter coat, toy and custom Patriots Build-a-Bear. The experience also featured a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, cookie decorating, holiday coloring and a hot chocolate bar.
“Marissa and I are committed to using the gifts and talents we have been given to provide resources and opportunities, especially during the Christmas season,” Van Noy said.
The cause is particularly important to them because Van Noy was adopted as a baby and Marissa’s father and brother were both adopted as well. Shortly after he was drafted in 2014, he and Marissa launched the Van Noy Valor Foundation to encourage personal valor in youth by giving them the resources and tools to grow and succeed.
Last month, the six-year veteran hosted his annual Celebrity Server Fundraising dinner, generating more than $400,000 to support his foundation’s efforts to positively impact adopted, foster and disadvantaged youth.
Throughout the year, Van Noy also makes a point to visit homeless shelters and foster homes while also avidly supporting the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Integration Initiative, which is designed to help children who have special needs. The Patriots recognized his efforts in August by honoring him as this year’s Ron Burton Community Service Award.
In honor of Van Noy being named this week’s Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to the Van Noy Valor Foundation. Also, our supporting partner Pledge It has set up a crowdfunding campaign called “Kyle Van Noy’s Tackles For a Better Future” to support his foundation’s mission. Donors can pledge contributions for every tackle recorded by Van Noy this season, or they can make a flat donation at the following website: pledgeit.org/vannoy.
Van Noy, along with the other 2019 Community MVPs, will become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community ward, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.
The NFLPA Community MVP program recognizes NFL players who are making a positive impact in their local communities. Each week during the regular season, the NFLPA will celebrate one NFL player who has demonstrated a commitment to giving back to his community. Please visit our website to read more about the program.
2019 NFLPA Community MVP winners:
Week 0: Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
Week 2: Rashaad Coward, Chicago Bears
Week 3: Lonnie Johnson, Houston Texans
Week 4: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 5: Brandon Carr, Baltimore Ravens
Week 6: Deatrich Wise JR. New England Patriots
Week 7: Dustin Colquitt, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 8: Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Week 9: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 10: Kelvin Beachum, New York Jets
Week 11: Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers
Week 12: Mark Barron, Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
