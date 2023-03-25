Methuen girls track coach Brittany Caprio: “DeLano is Methuen. He builds trust among coaches and athletes while always putting the athlete first. He is so capable of putting athletes at ease during tough moments and understands their needs in the moment and long term. His support for our kids and the coaches is unwavering. He’s more than a trainer to our programs. For us he works with a lot of newcomers to the sport and is consistently patient with their adjustment to sports.”
Methuen boys hockey coach Bill Blackwell: “Al DeLano is a doctor and a therapist as his job demands. In addition, he’s a parent and big brother to the players he works with each season. Above all that he’s a great fan of Ranger athletics. If that wasn’t enough, he is always pleasant and positive to work with. Al DeLano is the glue that keeps Methuen High athletics going in the right direction.”
Methuen athletic director Matt Curran: “When kids are injured or hurt, especially the newer kids, he is amazing at reaching out to them. He makes sure they find him after school and get the treatment they need. Through his professional development, he stays on top of injuries. On my end, he’s a huge extension of the athletic program. We work so well together, and he always makes sure each one of our events is covered.”
Methuen baseball coach Cam Roper: “Al is the total package. His hard work and attention to detail are second to none. His organization and communication help make every practice and game worry free, as we always know Al will be there when we need him. He’s a genuine human being through and through and cares deeply for the well being of all of Methuen’s student athletes. There’s nobody better than Al and that’s an understatement!”
