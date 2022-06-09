HAVERHILL -- Each person that stepped to the podium at the 20th annual Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete of the Year ceremony on Thursday had a story about the man who was missing.
For the first time since the event was established, longtime Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Michael Muldoon -- who passed away on May 9 at 60-years-old following a heart attack -- was absent from the festivities. But he was on the minds of everyone in attendance.
"Mike is why we're here, and what events like this are all about," said Eagle-Tribune sports editor Bill Burt, his colleague of 35 years, who read Muldoon's annual 'Athletes Oath' column as part of his opening remarks, bringing many to tears. "He is why this event is what it is. Life can change in a minute. I thought we would grow old together."
The event's program featured photos of Muldoon at past ceremonies, and part of the dedication read, "Mike was the heart and soul of this program since its inception in 2002. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will endure."
Event coordinator Paul Halloran, who collaborated with Muldoon for years choosing award winners, added, "Mike was as close to a one-man show as you could have. I would reach out to Mike and say, 'Who do you have?' He did an amazing job."
Founder Gerard Moynihan said in the program, "We are proud that this program has endured, and we have been able to honor hundreds of deserving student-athletes. None of that would have been possible without Mike Muldoon."
Timberlane's Anthony Rousseau, the 2022 Moynihan boys honoree, fondly remembered a lengthy interview with Muldoon, who was known for his mix of jokes and comprehensive questions.
Andover coach and educator EJ Perry, who was honored with the Lifetime Commitment Award for schools, also paid tribute to his lifelong dear friend.
"Mike and I were friends since I was 10-years-old," said an emotional Perry. "You had to know him. Every year, I give out his 'Athlete's Oath' column to my athletes. He created things for the Tribune like Unsung Heroes and Captain's Corner which mean so much to athletes. We have to keep doing it for him."
ROUSSEAU, BHATHENA HONORED
The theme was clear in the two 2022 Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athletes of the Year, Phillips Academy soccer and track star Myra Bhathena of Andover and Timberlane wrestling and volleyball standout Anthony Rousseau.
Both- - who received $1,000 scholarships from Moynihan Lumber -- are outstanding athletes, but better individuals.
"Myra has a heart of gold," said Phillips Academy athletic director and soccer coach Lisa Joel. "I have been fortunate to work with some extraordinary people in my 29 years as an educator, and Myra is one of the most extraordinary people I have ever met. Her incredible athletic achievements only pale in comparison to her accomplishments as a person."
Timberlane wrestling coach Dan Donovan said of Rousseau, "Anthony is special. In my 26 years in education, his work ethic, dedication, resilience and determination really stood out. It wasn't always easy for Anthony, but he kept fighting. And it wasn't just about wins. When a teammate lost, he was always the first to console him."
Rousseau, who is headed to the University of South Carolina Honors College, won the 160-pound All-State wrestling title in the winter and ranked third in his recently-graduated class of 260 students, with a GPA of 4.5 out of 5. He said success on the mat and in the classroom held many similarities.
"Winning an academic award feels similar to winning the state title in wrestling," said Rousseau. "Less strenuous of course. I didn't just come off a wrestling mat sweating. But I can know that all my and work and dedication paid off. I just thank everyone that helped me get to this point."
Harvard University-Bhathena won the New England Prep titles in the 100-meter hurdles (15.46) and 300 hurdles (45.04) this spring, and helped break the Phillips records in the 4x200 and 55 hurdles (8.70). In four years, she earned 12 varsity letters.
Bhathena sported a GPA of 5.8 out of 6 and recently earned Phillips' Madame Sarah Abbott Award, which honors a student that, "Best exemplifies strong character, effective leadership and outstanding scholarship" and the Richard J. Phelps Athletic Award, "In honor of a student-athlete whose sportsmanship, loyalty, humility, and commitment to the success of others.
"I don't have all the answers," she said about her work as a scholar-athlete. "But I do know it takes a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and a lot of support. What I learned in the classroom I can utilize on the track, and vice versa. I don't really separate academics and sports."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.