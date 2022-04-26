Those childhood dreams of becoming president, starring on Broadway or scoring the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl rarely come true.
But for some, they are the jet fuel which propels them to dizzying heights. Like Pinkerton Academy senior Rachel Keisling.
The Astros softball co-captain from East Hampstead dreamt of a career in the Air Force and becoming a pilot. Her dreams seem destined to come true.
"It seems stupid, but two years ago I had an 'a-ha' moment," said the Moynihan Lumber Female Scholar-Athlete of the Month.
"It was in Florida, me and my parents. I saw two jets come in and I thought: 'I want to fly.'"
That January she began taking flying lessons.
HER HAPPY PLACE
She said, "Flying is my happy place. Some people enjoy reading a book or watching a comfort show to make them happy. For me, flying is what makes me happy. Just looking out of the cockpit and seeing the ground thousands of feet below me gives me such a rush. That feeling I get every time I fly is how I know I want to continue flying."
To complete the story, the Keislings were in Florida to visit their other child, son John Keisling Jr. He is an Air Force ROTC graduate of Yale. He's currently stationed in Guam working as an explosive ordnance division officer in the Air Force.
"He was JROTC in high school, too. I did it because of him," said Keisling, who was named Division 1 All-State last spring when she batted .460 with 22 RBIs.
John, who ran track (Eagle-Tribune All-Star) for Pinkerton and Yale, is obviously quite the role model and Rachel has learned well.
John was Pinkerton's Class of 2012 salutatorian and Rachel is ranked No. 8 in a senior class of 780 at the state's largest high school.
Her Pinkerton ROTC teachers have been Lt. Col. Howell Steadman and Chief Master Sgt. Ted Hebert.
FULL SCHOLARSHIP
Rachel won a J-100 scholarship, a full scholarship that goes to 100 seniors nationwide through the Air Force Junior ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) program. Thousands were eligible.
She also won the prestigious Daedalian JROTC medal for outstanding citizenship and excellence in academics.
She'll be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. She was also accepted to some other top schools like WPI and Purdue.
Keisling said, "The dream job is a fighter pilot in the Air Force and then become a commercial pilot."
She's done 40 hours of flight time including 4-5 hours of solo flying.
In June, the 18-year-old Keisling is slated to get her private pilot's license.
SPECIAL SIBLINGS
She knows the Air Force won't be easy, but Karen and John Keisling's children are a special breed.
There was a great feature/video from May 2019 on WMUR TV-Channel 9. It was John Jr. surprising his sister during class at Pinkerton. It was after he had been deployed overseas for seven months.
Of course, space and aeronautics go hand in hand with Pinkerton Academy. The "Astro" nickname/mascot is in honor of Pinkerton graduate Alan Shepard (PA '40), the first American to travel into space.
At Embry-Riddle, Rachel may play softball but (pardon the pun) that's still up in the air. This spring the 5-6 Keisling is playing catcher, first base and outfield for the Astros.
Pinkerton softball coach Tom Wall said, "Rachel is a sharing, caring, hard working young lady and the teammate that every softball player wants.
"She is always uplifting, picking her team and teammates up when it is most needed. You have never met a more competitive athlete then Rachel. She strives to be the best player on the field at every practice and in every game. Rachel Keisling is a very, very special young lady. We are so proud of her and so thankful that she is an Astro."
