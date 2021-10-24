There may be few more talented all-around individuals than North Andover senior Jack Determan.
An outstanding student-athlete, Determan is a captain and the striker for the highly regarded once-beaten North Andover High boys soccer team. He had recorded eight goals and seven assists in the Knights’ first 14 games.
Determan runs track with distinction in the winter and spring and is a terrific middle distance runner. He was the MVC champ in the 800 last year, with a 1:58.74 clocking, had a best time of 1:57.31 and ran the mile in 4:34.06. He anchored the winning 4x1 mile relay in the D2 state relays and the second-place distance medley relay to help propel North Andover to a resounding team title.
In the classroom, Determan — our male Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for October — may be even better. He owns a 4.65 GPA and is ranked in the top 3% of his class. He is taking five AP classes this year and he has completed three college courses for credit.
It’s all very impressive, but Determan doesn’t let it go to his head. In fact, while proud of his accomplishments, he’s more concerned with how it affects others.
In soccer, he basically has no individual goal other than to help the Knights win a league title and go as far as they can in the playoffs. In track, he’s more concerned with the team and running in successful relays than lowering his times in specific events. This unselfish attitude comes across when asked what the most exciting moment in sports would be for him.
“In soccer, it would be scoring the winning goal in a big game and, in track, it might be helping win a relay in the MVC to help us win the meet,” he said.
While concerned for the team, that doesn’t affect Determan’s aggressive individual play says North Andover soccer coach Kyle Wood.
“Jack is a fierce competitor (who) never gives up and always gives his best ... both on the playing field and in the classroom,” said Wood. “He is the perfect example of what a student athlete should be.”
Determan, who took two computer classes online through Harvard, is currently working on a project that combines his academic and athletic interests and excellence. He has created a website for the track team that will allow each individual to monitor improvement during the season, both indoors and outdoors.
“I still need to tweak a couple of things but I think it will work out pretty good,” said Determan. “I’m hoping this is something the track program can keep using after I graduate.”
Determan, whose older sister Allison is a sophomore studying biomedical engineering at UConn, is likely going to major in computer science or engineering in college. His destination is far from certain but it probably won’t be too far from New England.
When asked what he expects or hopes to be doing 10 years from now, his answer exemplifies his character.
“In 10 years, I can’t say what specific job I’ll want to be in or even what field,” he said. “I do know that whatever I’m doing, I want to be near family and friends.”
