Windham senior Lana Carboni is definitely one busy person.
Our female Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Month is an extraordinary student, with a GPA of 4.23 and class rank of 19th among 252 students while taking all AP or honors classes. She’s president of the National Science Honor Society, co-president of the Passport Club and vice-president of the Baking Club and is also involved with the debate club and SMILES among other things.
And she always has at least one part-time job, most recently working at Johnson’s Farm.
Oh yes, she’s also a key all-around player for the Jaguars’ rising volleyball team, which has gotten off to a 9-1 start to the season.
As a freshman and sophomore, the 5-foot-9 Carboni was a right side hitter, she switched to setter to fill a team need last year and she’s playing middle hitter this year.
“I’ll play wherever I’m needed,” said Carboni. “My favorite position is probably right side, but I’m liking the middle — you’re at the net but you pass a little more.”
Windham coach Jill Bartlett is just happy to have Carboni line up somewhere.
“She is one of the few who stay on the court for the full game,” said Bartlett. “I think she is more in her true position this year, but she can play anywhere. She is an excellent leader and role model.”
Carboni, with her height and athleticism, could certainly help Windham in another sport but, with her schedule, who has time? In addition to playing volleyball for the Jaguars, she plays beach or grass volleyball in the summer and club volleyball the rest of the year.
She may take a break from club volleyball this winter, however, so she can focus on her college applications. She plans on applying to eight or nine schools with Villanova and High Point (N.C.) on top of her list of favorites.
Academically, Carboni — who has never gotten below an “A” in high school and scored 1,360 on her SATs — is tentatively planning on majoring in materials engineering in college. It has a demanding curriculum but she’s always been particularly strong in in science and math and she’s accustomed to working hard.
Wherever she goes, Carboni intends to continue playing volleyball in some form.
“Depending on where I go, I’ll definitely keep playing,” she said. “I’ll either try to walk on, play for a club team or do intramural.”
It makes sense. Carboni has enjoyed great success while focusing on volleyball and academics, so why stop?
