A lot of seniors are in “cruise control” awaiting graduation. But for Michael Soucy, it’s pedal to the metal on the track and in the classroom.
The Methuen High senior is our Moynihan Lumber Boys Scholar-Athlete of the Month.
“I like to push myself to be the best I can be,” said Soucy, a captain in cross country and track who also starts on the lacrosse team. “That means the most to me. I put in a lot of hours studying.”
He’s ranked 43rd in his class of 471 students and has been accepted to Roger Williams, UMass Lowell, Western New England and Endicott. He has passed advanced placement exams in biology and psychology and is currently preparing for the environmental science AP exam.
This winter he has top times of 37.38 in the 300 meters, 1:27.06 in the 600 meters and 1:38.03 in the 4x200 relay.
Michael’s mother is Nancy Reusch Soucy. The Reusch family produced a ton of elite Lawrence High athletes from the 1950s through the 1980s. Her uncles include well known athletes/coaches Larry and Andy Reusch. and her dad is late Lawrence Hall of Famer John Reusch.
Michael’s sister, sophomore Brooke Soucy, is an athlete, too. She does field hockey, indoor track and outdoor track for the Rangers.
Soucy, a 5-11, 160-pound Comprehensive Grammar School grad, is grateful to his family and also heaps praise on his Ranger track coaches.
He said, “I really appreciate Coach (Kevin) Alliette and Coach (Brittany) Caprio. They’ve made a big difference making me the athlete I am and the person I am.”
In addition to keeping busy as a three-sport athlete and top-flight student, Soucy also works at Market Basket and is a member of SADD.
