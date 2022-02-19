For someone who has experienced very little failure, ironically it was failure which launched Anthony Rousseau’s athletic career to great heights.
The Timberlane Regional wrestling quad-captain recalled his freshman year, when formidable sophomore Adam Marquis stood in his way for a starting position.
“I was really close to cracking the line-up,” he recalled. “I just couldn’t make it. It inspired me to wrestle all summer.”
Last year as a junior he was 10-0 with 10 pins in an abbreviated season. He was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star. It’s been another memorable campaign this season including a 4-2 win over New England placer Austin Morris of Keene and a fourth-place finish at the prestigious Lowell Holidays.
Heading into this weekend’s Division 1 state meet, he had a 25-6 overall record including 21-1 in dual meets.
Timberlane coach Dan Donovan said, “Anthony is an exceptional young man. He is a leader in our practice room and one of our captains. Anthony is someone I can count on. He is a great representative of our program.”
To say a Timberlane student is making a name for himself on the mats is hardly new. Timberlane wrestling is probably the most dominant program of any sport in our region.
What makes Rousseau special is his dominance in the classroom, too.
He’s ranked No. 3 in a senior class of 265 students. He’s passed three advance placement exams: world history, chemistry and language and composition. He’s currently taking AP classes in statistics, calculus, government and biology.
The 5-foot-8 Atkinson resident, who wrestles at 160 pounds, wants to study biology and attend medical school. He’s been accepted to WPI, RPI, UNH, Penn State, South Carolina and UMass Lowell. He’s waiting to hear from Yale.
If he goes to RPI, he’ll have a nearly $140,000 scholarship (about $35,000 a year) for winning the RPI Science Award.
With his wrestling skills and his academic prowess, there were plenty of options. Did he consider a top prep school like Phillips Andover or Phillips Exeter or a Catholic school option?
“Since I got into wrestling, my coaches pushed me to go to Timberlane,” said Rousseau, who’s older sister Gianna was in Timberlane’s National Honor Society and now attends UNH. “I think it was the right choice.”
He used to play football with the Timberlane Tornadoes. As a 5th grader, one of his coaches was the dad of current Timberlane football-wrestling star Dom Pallaria. He convinced Rousseau he should wrestle.
Rousseau’s had a few quarter grades of A-minus but every single final grade in high school has been an A or an A-plus. Stefanie Barkanic’s advance placement biology course isn’t for the faint of heart, but he’s determined to keep that A/A-plus streak alive.
His parents, Victor and Amanda Rousseau, inspire him.
Anthony said, “Ever since I was young, I see my parents work so hard in everything they do. My drive comes from them. They push me in a positive way.”
Rousseau, who also plays volleyball for the Owls, thinks he’s locked in to the No. 3 slot in the senior class. He laughed when it was suggested maybe he could rough up No. 2, and be class salutatorian. But No. 2 Owl Landis Nadeau need not worry. Rousseau is a gentleman off the mats and Nadeau is his close friend.
Anthony’s talents extend to cars. Last summer he worked at Wicked Cars in Kingston and was doing oil changes and even some break changes, advanced stuff for a high schooler. He and dad, an ex-Central Catholic cross country runner, have fixed up a classic GTO.
