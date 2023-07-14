Without exaggeration, Nate Jacques recently graduated from North Andover High as one of the most versatile track athletes in Eagle-Tribune area history.
Need proof?
In three full years of varsity track — his freshman season was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic — Jacques was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star five times, in four different events!
In outdoor track, he was twice an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the discus, then this spring in the 110 hurdles. In indoor track, he was an All-Star in jumps this past winter, and as a junior in the pentathlon — the definition of versatility. He also has a few shot put titles under his belt.
“Jumping, hurdling, and throwing all have one thing in common — lower body strength,” said Jacques, who was also an All-MVC pass rusher in football. “To jump high, run fast, and throw far you have to have a strong, sturdy lower body. You also need technique. Being able to incorporate your strength into the technique is key to being a strong athlete in general. When you’re able to use your strength and technique perfectly together, that’s when you can break records.”
The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder’s combination of talent and accomplishments has earned him a Division 1 college track home, at the University of Buffalo.
That college decision came during a brilliant final spring season as a Scarlet Knight. Jacques ran the area’s fastest 110 hurdles (14.48), led the area in the discus (153-6), tied for second in the area in the high jump (6-2) and was eighth in the region in the shot put (43-6.75).
At the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship, Jacques won the 110 hurdles (14.93) and discus (152-6) and was fifth in the shot put (the 43-6.75). At the Division 2 Championship, he was second in the 110 hurdles (the 14.48) and third in the discus (142-7). At Meet of Champions he was fourth in the discus (153-6), he won the 110 hurdles at Andover Boosters (14.93) and placed an area-best sixth in the MSTCA North Decathlon (5,463 points).
“I remember watching Nate at Nationals when he was in eighth grade and hoping he would come to North Andover High,” said North Andover coach Steve Nugent. “He has been a force for us in so many different events over his career. We were so happy that he was finally healthy for his senior year and helped our team to one of the most historic seasons we’ve ever had.”
Jacques began his track career as a sprinter in middle school, before beginning to diversify as high school approached.
“In middle school I raced from 100 to 400 (meters) while also doing long jump,” he said. “I started a runner because that’s what most people star off with, just competing with friends to see who is faster. But some high school volunteer coaches encouraged me to try the jumps, and applauded me every time. I ended up going to Nationals for that.
“I started competing in other events freshman year. They hosted a combine of sorts to test our strengths and weaknesses, and I scored high in most areas they had me try, including throwing the shot, but they kept me competing as a jumper. Coach Nugent had asked me if I wanted to do the pentathlon, and of course I said yes, This is what really go the into hurdles junior year after discus my sophomore year.”
But what does he enjoy most?
“My favorite event would have to be hurdles,” he said “I’ve been told that I’m an adrenaline junkie. That feeling of getting into my blocks always makes me force down a smile. I just have a competitive spirit, so going head to head with people is really what I live for.”
Next, he’ll compete see what the University of Buffalo asks of him.
“I’ve only been up there a few times, but they really made me feel welcomed,” he said. “Everyone treated me as if I was already part of the team. and all the athletic programs support each other. I just knew that’s the environment I wanted to be in. I’m really excited for college track the competitions, which are going to be on a whole other level, especially since I’m essentially starting from 0 again. I just have to build myself back up into an elite collegiate athlete.”
