The Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
This was, we thought for a few days there, going to be The Odell Beckham Jr. Revenge Game.
Basically, a few bottles of Tabasco sauce on an already spicy 60 minutes (or possibly more) of football action this Sunday.
Instead it will go back to being what it was before the OBJ drama: One heck of a football game.
The two teams couldn’t be more different with the Browns headlined by a few All-Pros on both sides of the ball and the Patriots younger, newer and probably more balanced 1 through 53.
But in terms of what’s at stake on Sunday when they meet at Gillette Stadium, probably the seventh and final Wild Card playoff spot in AFC, they might as well be twins.
This is “the” game.
For both teams.
Here we are Week 10 in the season. The two teams are who they are … both pretty good, could beat anybody and, if they don’t bring at least their “B” game, could lose to anybody.
The Patriots could possibly withstand a loss here and sneak in with late 2021 wins over the Jaguars and Dolphins. Possibly.
The Browns, though, would probably be alone in last place in the AFC North at 5-5, with four very tough division games (two Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati) ahead.
Basically, the Patriots and Browns need to be 6-4 after Sunday.
The winner is in great shape, sans a collapse, for making noise in mid to late January.
Have you seen the top of the AFC lately? It’s pretty mediocre. The Bills are good, not great; the Chiefs are average; the Titans are going nowhere without their best player; and the Ravens were embarrassing on Thursday night against the Dolphins.
In other words, this conference could be had.
If we’re getting technical, though, this game is bigger for the Browns.
This is it. This is their year.
They’ve been building toward a crescendo since drafting quarterback Baker Mayfield first overall, cornerback Denzell Ward 4th overall and running back Nick Chubb 35th overall.
They have four receivers with 19 receptions or more, but upon a closer view no receiver with more than 21 receptions.
Guess what’s even worse for the Browns? News on Thursday that their best offensive player, Chubb, and their best receiver/running back, Demetric Felton, have been ruled out of the game due to positive COVID-19 tests.
But that excuse won’t be allowed this week with the Patriots possibly without their top two running backs, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, which are still under concussion protocol.
The guess is both or at least one will miss the Browns game.
We will see then how these teams play defense. We will see how Mayfield and Mac Jones do with each offense basically having one hand tied behind its back.
Can either of these QBs be a difference maker?
Mayfield has a little history, but not much, with the running game and defensive pressure two winning themes for this franchise. and Jones was an admirable game manager before his two-game mini-slump.
We will know a lot on Sunday afternoon.
The Browns and Mayfield, the Patriots and Jones, etc. Can they be more than pests.
Well, one of them will be just that, a pest, and the other could do some real damage in this strange season.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.