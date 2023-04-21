Caleb Agbor knows the competition will be fierce, with athletes from across the state ready to descend on the North Andover High track on Friday. But the Scarlet Knights senior has a gold medal on his mind.
“I can already imagine the feeling,” said Agbor. “Having a field of skilled pentathletes to go up against really heightens the competitive atmosphere. Taking a title in the comfort of our own home would be very special to me and the team. The atmosphere will be beautiful and the competition will be even better!”
Scarlet Knights Agbor and Keenan Gosselin will look to bring home a title for the home team as North Andover High hosts the MSTCA Pentathlon and Multi Fest on Friday (9 a.m.)
“It’s super nice to have any event hosted at your home track — but this is particularly helpful with the pentathlon,” said Gosselin. “There is so much to think about with the pentathlon, and eliminating any variables or worries with the location or equipment makes it a comfortable place to give your all to the events.”
Gosselin and Agbor, along with teammate Nate Jacques, will be among the local athletes taking on the grueling pentathlon — which features the 110 hurdles (100 hurdles for girls), long jump, shot put, high jump and 1,500-meter race (800-meter for girls).
“The day will be a large warmup at the beginning, then everyone competes in the hurdles,” said Gosselin. “The field events are slightly more relaxing, but still require focus and peak performance. Then everyone has to run the dreaded 1,500, and collapse at the finish line no matter how fast you run it. Overall, the day is a lot of caffeine and granola bars.”
In his first season competing in the pentathlon last spring, Agbor — also a football standout — placed third at the Division 2 Championship (2,544 points).
“To succeed in the pentathlon you need to be strong, mentally and physically,” he Agbor, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the long jump (PR 21-6.5) during this winter. “Practice makes perfect. It takes time and real dedication to receive good results, because nothing well deserved comes easy.
“My first favorite event is the long jump, being that it’s my main regular event. Then high jump, which I’m familiar with. Shot put is my third favorite, and I’m loving the slow progression I’m having with throws. The 110 hurdles is my fourth favorite, and the 1,500 is my least favorite, although I still love running it. I see it as a test of my strength. The goal now is to beat my last year 1,500 time (5:21.77).”
Gosselin found the pentathlon last spring, after falling in love with throwing events.
“I had been a distance runner for the majority of high school, but had started to focus on the throwing events more and more,” said Gosselin, who placed eighth at the MSTCA Indoor Pentathlon this winter, winning the shot put (45-1.25). “That made me think multi-events would fit me well. I realized that if I were to compete in track in college I would want to compete in pentathlons and decathlons.
“The pentathlon requires a lot, especially in training, You need to balance the time spent in the technical aspects of certain events with time spent in the weight room, as well as training to be a good sprinter. You essentially need to be an all-around athlete to do well.”
Both now have their sights set high for Friday.
“My goal is to ultimately have fun competing in an amazing atmosphere at home and finish with a better time than last year in the 110 hurdles (19.01) and the 1,500,” said Agbor. “My last goal is to have the MSTCA 2023 Pentathlon title in my clutches.”
METHUEN’S SILVA BLOSSOMING IN THE JAVELIN
One of the most impressive performances from last week’s Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational was Methuen High senior Xander Silva taking second in the javelin with a PR throw of 151-10.
“I was super excited to place second,” he said. “I was seeded sixth going into the meet, so I knew I had a good chance to place. I PR’d in the finals, and it put me in second so I’m glad I was able to hold that spot.”
Primarily a hurdler and high jumper, Silva found his way to throwing the javelin thanks to his background in other sports.
“The coaches heard that I played quarterback, and the team needed another javelin thrower, so they had me give it a try,” said Silva, who was the Rangers’ backup QB as well as an Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver/defensive back for the Division 1 semifinalists. “I also have a background in baseball, and I ended up not being too bad at it.
“I realized during our first meet this outdoor season that I could be competitive in the event. I came out and ended up throwing further than I ever did last season. and then, with each meet, I kept throwing better and really thought I could bring some competition to the invitational meets.”
Silva, who will attend the University of Michigan, hopes to score a few big wins in his new favorite event this spring.
“My goals this season would be to win the Division 1 javelin relay like we did last year,” he said, “place in MVC’s and states, and I’d really like to qualify for (New Balance) Nationals.”
